Hunter Brown’s Return Could Change Astros’ Season Outlook

For a franchise that has spent all of 2026 watching its pitching staff collapse in real time, the Houston Astros are actually getting a break.

Some updates from Espada:



- Hunter Brown will start Sunday at Corpus Christi.



- Josh Hader will also pitch in that game.



- Taylor Trammell will play tomorrow and Sunday at Corpus and could join Astros next week. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 22, 2026

Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Joe Espada confirmed Thursday that Hunter Brown, Houston's ace and a 2025 AL Cy Young Award finalist, will start Sunday at Double-A Corpus Christi to begin his rehab assignment.

Brown touched 96 mph in a 22-pitch live BP session Tuesday, with the target return date being mid-June. It is the most encouraging pitching development the Astros have had since Opening Day, and it arrives alongside two quieter stories that deserve more attention than they've received.

Brown left this rotation April 5 with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain, the first injury of his career after just two starts.

In those outings, he was Cy Young bound: 10.2 combined innings, one run allowed, 17 strikeouts. Without him, the rotation became historically bad. The staff ERA ballooned past 5.50. Tatsuya Imai, the $54 million offseason import from Japan, has been a disaster at 8.31 ERA through five starts, issuing 14 walks and hitting three batters in just 17.1 innings.

Lance McCullers Jr. is on the IL with renewed shoulder trouble. Mike Burrows has been ineffective. The bullpen has been overworked beyond any reasonable expectation. But hidden inside that collapse are two unsung heroes who have quietly held whatever's left of this rotation together, which makes Brown's return significantly more meaningful.

What Brown's Return Actually Means

At this point, Brown is not a quick fix solution to the Astros' season. He is not your LeBron James that can carry a team of washed up role players to the NBA Finals. Baseball is different than basketball. Yet, the Michigan native reinsertion matters in two directions simultaneously.

Of course, adding Brown supplements the services of Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert, both of whom are quietly having solid 2026 campaigns. What it can also do is speculate on the idea of his trade value, given the Astros current trajectory.

Arrighetti has been the de-facto ace, with a 5-1 record sporting a 1.50 ERA across 36 innings. Lambert has constructed a few respectable outings as well, pitching to a 3.50 ERA in six starts. Even Kai-Wei Teng is an honorable mention, playing the long relief opener role in 31 innings with a 2.61 ERA across 16 games and three starts.

If the Astros figure out some way to get back to reliable starting pitching and give a taxed bullpen some air, then they can solve the main problem that has contributed to their debilitating losses. Luckily, they are only six games back of first place with the entire AL West still up for grabs.

Worst case scenario, if Houston does indeed sell at the deadline, valuable pieces are plentiful. A healthy 27-year-old Brown could be among the most sought-after commodities in the league. He is under team control through 2028, coming off a third-place Cy Young finish last season.

Should Houston choose this route, there is a bidding war waiting to happen, and the Astros' 29th-ranked farm system desperately needs the prospects that kind of deal generates.

If ownership holds him, the case is equally compelling. The trajectory of his career, 5.09 ERA in 2023, 3.49 in 2024, 2.43 in 2025, is that of a pitcher still ascending. Given his slow start to 2026, this could lean towards Houston's way into a more cost-effective extension.

What The Rotation Is Like When Brown Returns

Consider what Brown is actually coming back to:

Jeremy Gretzer, OnSI

Looking at the initial five-man rotation constructed before Opening Day, it's been a disaster. Imai's 8.31 ERA and 6.62 FIP are staggering. Walking 14 batters in 17.1 innings, the command has not improved even after a month on the IL.

His most recent start against the Twins wasn't great, but didn't completely unravel compared to his previous outings, surrendering two home runs to Josh Bell in 4.2 innings and didn't issue a walk.

McCullers is on the IL with shoulder concerns once again and has labored every single start except his first. Cristian Javier is up in the air. Burrows has been a net negative since the Astros brought him over this past offseason.

Starters that initially didn't make the Opening Day rotation in Kai-Wei Teng, Arrighetti, and Lambert are performing better and putting out quality innings of work. Brown slotting back above all of them should be the pitching staff moving forward.

Put Brown, Teng, Arrighetti, and a functioning Lambert together, and you do not have a playoff rotation. But you have a group capable of keeping games close enough for an offense currently regressing after a strong March/April.