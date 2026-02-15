Breaking Down Astros' Biggest Question Heading into Spring Training

Going into the offseason, all eyes were not only on free agent pitcher Framber Valdez, but also on Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown and how he was going to replace him if he left. The signs were there at the end of the season that Valdez's time with the Astros was all but done.

That came to reality in January when Houston signed free agent pitcher Tatsuya Imai from Japan. It was a little bit surprising that the Astros ended up signing him, but he agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal. When it was announced, it signaled the end of Valdez in Houston. In the overall big picture, it wasn't surprising that it was it for the left-hander. Valdez recently signed with the Detroit Tigers.

As far as the Astros go, Imai will have a lot of eyes on him in spring training and during the season. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had one question for each team, with spring training getting underway and his for Houston centered around Imai.

Breaking Down Astros Biggest Question Entering Spring Training

Tatsuya Imai

Rymer's question for the Astros put a lot of pressure on Imai before he even throws a pitch in 2026. Rymer asks the question: Will Tatsuya Imai fill Framber Valdez's shoes?

"The Astros have a pretty good track record of losing stars and carrying on like nothing happened. This could prove to be the case once again if Imai lives up to his excellent track record in Japan. Then again, asking anyone to come right out and post an ERA in the 2.00s is asking a lot. And in this case, Imai isn't so much another guy as the functional replacement for Valdez, who was one of baseball's most consistent aces in Houston,'' wrote Rymer.

That is certainly some pressure on Imai before he makes his MLB debut. That might be a tall ask for Imai. Valdez went 13-11 last year with a 3.66 ERA and a 3.8 WAR in 192 innings. He struck out 171 with a 1.24 WHIP.

While Imai signed a three-year deal, it comes with opt-outs after each season. Imai will make $18 million in 2026, with escalators based on performance that will push it to $21 million. If he plays out the deal, he’ll make a reported $54 million. It's possible Houston traded three seasons of Valdez for one with Imai.

Hunter Brown is back to anchor the rotation for manager Joe Espada and Imai is a solid No. 2 option. Asking him to fill Valdez's shoes is asking a lot. Houston has visions of getting back to the playoffs after missing in 2025, but it's going to take more than Imai to help fill the shoes of Valdez in 2026. If Imai can settle in and put up numbers he's capable of, then the Astros will be fine. However, asking him to reach the numbers Valdez did is a tall order in Year 1 in Houston.

