Which Astros Players Are Headed to Arbitration Hearings?

The Houston Astros were able to reach agreements to one-year contracts with nine players on Thursday, avoiding arbitration:

Jeremy Peña (second year arbitration-eligible): $9.475 million

Jesús Sánchez (second year): $6.8 million

Bryan Abreu (third year): $5.85 million

Hunter Brown (first year): $5.71 million

Jake Meyers (second year): $3.55 million

Steven Okert (third year): $2.325 million

Nick Allen (first year): $1.4 million

Hayden Wesneski (first year): $975,000

Bennett Sousa (first year): $910,000

2 Astros Will Head to Arbitration Hearings

While the Astros were successful with nine players, two will take them to an arbitration hearing: INF Isaac Paredes and catcher Yainer Diaz. Paredes filed for $9.95 million, while Houston's front office filed at $8.75 million. Díaz filed for $4.5 million, while the Astros filed for $3 million.

Paredes has a successful first season in Houston, earning his second All-Star appearance and finishing the 2025 campaign with 20 home runs, 53 RBIs and a batting average of .254, which marks a career high.

He wasn't the best third baseman last season, however, as he had five errors and a fielding percentage of .975. According to Spotrac.com, Paredes made $6.625 million in 2025, and after earning his second All-Star nod, it checks out why he would want a pay increase.

If Paredes' fielding was a bit better at third base, perhaps Houston would've agreed to his requested salary. Either way, Paredes will be making more money compared to 2025's campaign, as he won't hit free agency until 2028.

Diaz, similar to Paredes, hit 20 home runs as well in 2025, accompanied by 70 RBIs and a .256 batting average. In his career, Diaz has a .279 batting average, so while the power returned to similar strengths from 2023, his average took a hit because of it.

Primarily at the catcher position, while he can play first base and get slotted into a DH role from time to time, Diaz holds down the pitching staff behind the dish. The $3 million range seems more likely for what Diaz is to make, which would be a pay increase compared to 2025, when he earned $805,600.

Diaz isn't a free agent until 2029, which could come into play at the arbitration hearing, given he still has three years of team control. Jumping from making just over $800,000 to $3 million or so is a great investment for the franchise and the player, so long as they don't reach a multi-year deal in the meantime.

