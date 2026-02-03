Surprising Astros–Red Sox Trade Could Be Brewing Ahead of Spring

The Houston Astros went into the offseason hoping to be able to improve the team and get back to the postseason, and while they have done that, there are still some real questions to answer.

Over the first half of the 2025 season, Isaac Paredes looked like the team's answer to the replacement of Alex Bregman, but injuries to one of the main return pieces in the Kyle Tucker trade as well as a wild deadline complicated things.

Carlos Correa essentially forced his way back to Houston by using his no-trade clause and is set to occupy the hot corner with Jeremy Peña obviously at short. With Jose Altuve returning to second base and Christian Walker at first, the infield has a logjam, and Paredes is too good to be put on the bench.

Because of this, trade rumors have surrounded the infield all winter, and with Walker's contract essentially not being movable, Paredes may be the odd man out. With the Boston Red Sox having serious interest in adding a power-hitting infielder, there may be a match, and free agency news from over the weekend only served to make Boston more desperate.

Red Sox Even More in Need of Infield Help After Eugenio Suarez Deal

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

By all accounts, Boston did not put in a serious bid for former Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, but as another slugger comes off the board and the market gets even thinner, the urgency for a trade goes up.

The Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders, and while the prize is Jarren Duran, it's questionable whether Paredes provides enough value there. With Boston determined to add to their weakness by dealing from their strength though, perhaps Wilyer Abreu could prove to make sense for Houston.

A deal is not yet on the doorstep of going down, but it could make sense for both sides to swap Paredes in exchange for a superstar defending outfielder in Abreu.

Paredes for Abreu Swap Could Make Sense for Both Astros and Red Sox

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A one-for-one swap trade is rare in any sport, but this could be a situation where both clubs benefit if each is willing to part with their asset to shake some things up. While Paredes and his tendency to pull it to left field make him a perfect fit for Boston, Abreu could be exactly what Houston needs as well.

In just 115 games this season, the 26-year-old posted a 3.2 bWAR and won his second straight Gold Glove award to begin his career. The offensive numbers got even better to with a slash line of .247/.317/.469 alongside 22 home runs and 69 RBI.

Should Abreu be able to keep taking that next step with the bat in his hand, his defensive upside could make him more valuable to this team than Paredes while solving a difficult lineup conundrum for the team.

As spring approaches and both teams remain hungry for another move, perhaps this could be getting closer and closer to going down, because the clock is ticking for both the Red Sox and Astros.

