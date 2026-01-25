Astros Will Work Isaac Paredes at Different Position in Spring Training

The Houston Astros have done a decent job building their team this offseason. The only significant signings the Astros have made have come on the mound. Houston's biggest move is signing Tatsuya Imai. With their biggest moves being pitchers, the Astros will most likely roll into spring training without any big-time hitter signings.

As it stands, Houston's only position player move is trading for Nick Allen. Allen is a versatile infielder, but will most likely come off the bench and be used in platoon situations. But the biggest decision manager Joe Espada will have to make is how to use his two first baseman.

Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes have been the topic of trade talks this offseason. Both play first base, but Paredes can be deployed across the diamond at third base, as well. However, with Carlos Correa fielding the hot corner, Paredes and Walker are stuck in competition with each other.

Espada did not rule out the possibility of Paredes moving to a different position, though. Per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Espada says Paredes will get some work at second base during spring training.

Isaac Paredes will also get some reps at second base in spring training, Joe Espada said. https://t.co/xIWqaPdHpn — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) January 24, 2026

Isaac Paredes Could Be a Better Fit Than Jose Altuve

Isaac Paredes last played second base in 2023. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It is no secret that Jose Altuve has regressed in the field. He was forced to the outfield last season, but still spent time at second base. While playing second base, Altuve had an OAA of zero and made all the plays he was supposed to. Still, the Astros may not want him as the full-time second baseman.

Paredes last played second base in 2023, when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays. In his time at the position that season, the 26-year-old did not make an error. Albeit a short sample size, Paredes has a career OAA of +3 at second base.

His bat is the main thing Espada wants in the lineup. Last year, the Mexican infielder slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs, 53 RBI, and 96 total hits in 102 games. It was one of his best power-hitting seasons in his career.

Espada should do whatever it takes to keep Paredes in the lineup. Whether it be at first base, second base, or designated hitter (which is held down by Yordan Alvarez), the Astros will be a better team with him on the field.

It is yet to be seen how Espada will construct his lineup this season. It is not going to be an easy task, either. But expect Paredes to get his chance at second base.

