Irresistible Trade Involving Astros, Red Sox Could Be Only Logical Answer

The Houston Astros have made it clear that they need a left-handed hitter, but they haven't made much forward progress in the context of sealing a deal.

The Astros don't have many viable trade chips right now, except for Isaac Paredes, who seems to be the obvious choice for a major trade at this point. Paredes, 26, is a powerful slugger who slashed .254/.352.458 with Houston in 2025, recording a .809 OPS with 20 homers and 53 RBIs through 102 games.

Although his offensive prowess is apparent, he is a right-handed hitter, and he's stuck in competition when it comes to the infield. With this in mind, it's tempting to start considering the possible scenarios that could send him elsewhere, and what better landing spot than the Boston Red Sox?

Stars Align for Astros-Red Sox Trade

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), Houston's general manager Dana Brown stated adding a lefty bat "would be more of interest" than bringing on an outfielder. This automatically narrows down the possibilities. Enter Jarren Duran.

For the past five years, 29-year-old Jarren Duran has been playing in Boston as a key left-handed hitter. During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .256/.332/.442 with a .774 OPS, smacking 16 homers and reeling in 84 RBIs through 157 games.

The Astros would be able to check off a box by landing Duran, but the Red Sox could also benefit from a one-for-one trade with Paredes on the other end.

Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), Boston would benefit from an infielder or a starting pitcher, and Paredes could certainly be plugged in around the diamond. Of course, trading Duran would be a risk, but receiving Paredes in return would be a nice reward.

Realistically, neither franchise is going to ship out either trade chip on a whim. It would need to be the right time and the right return. But with the available starting pitchers starting to dwindle, landing Paredes could be the only logical answer for the Red Sox, which would play out in Houston's favor if the two ballclubs can come to an agreement involving a Paredes and Duran swap.

Looking at the big picture, Opening Day isn't too far away, and it wouldn't be unreasonable to believe that such a trade could take place before the regular season begins. It's a win-win situation for both parties, but someone has to make the first move.

