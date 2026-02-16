Astros, Isaac Paredes Tension Underscores Slugger’s Spring Training Arrival

Trade rumors have circled around Houston Astros slugger Isaac Paredes the entire offseason.

Yet, the Astros have not found a deal worthy of pulling the trigger. So, since Paredes is under contract with Houston this season, he reported to spring training on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla., ahead of time. Position players don't work out until Monday.

But he hit the clubhouse and spoke to the media in what might be his last interview with the beat writers that cover the team. It was clear there was a hint of tension and resignation as Paredes spoke about the situation.

Issac Paredes Speaks About Offseason Rumors

Take these somewhat contradictory statements, as gathered by The Athletic’s Chandler Rome (subscription required). Rome wrote that Astros manager Joe Espada said this week that he spoke to Paredes on a regular basis during the offseason. He wouldn’t say what was said.

When Rome asked Paredes if he had reached out to either Espada or general manager Dana Brown about what was next, the answer was a bit different.

“I haven’t spoken anything about that with them,” he said. So, Espada and Paredes spoke constantly during the offseason, and the trade rumors surrounding him never came up? That seems odd.

Paredes still signed a contract with the Astros for $9.35 million for 2026 with a $13.5 million team option for 2027. It's not clear which team will exercise that option next season. As he is under team control for two more years, it wasn’t necessary to hold out. As a player not yet eligible for free agency, he has no control over what happens next — and he knows it.

“I only control what I do on the field,” Paredes said through an interpreter. “That’s the part I’m focused on. Whatever they’re going to do, that’s out of my control. That’s what leadership and management is going to do.”

The Astros have spent the entire offseason trying to trade either Paredes or first baseman Christian Walker. Walker comes with a $20 million price tag for each of the next two seasons and Houston has found no takers. Paredes, who will make a little over $20 million over the next two seasons, is much easier to deal. The holdup appears to be finding a package to the Astros’ liking.

Plus, both the franchise and Paredes know that there are too many infielders in Houston. There isn't enough playing time to go around. Something must give, and the Astros have more invested in other players and that makes him expendable.

Until a deal is made, Paredes will wear an Astros uniform and participate in spring training drills. He’ll do it waiting for the other shoe to drop.

