Astros Infielder Sends Clear Message To Front Office About Future in Houston

For a good part of the offseason, there were a lot of trade rumors surrounding some Houston Astros infielders, mainly Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker. Both were names that were floated about as teams, such as the Boston Red Sox and others having interest.

Paredes was a name that was mentioned more often than Walker, but the former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman had his name out there. Ultimately, Astros general manager Dana Brown did not pull the trigger on any trades for either Paredes or Walker. That could still happen in spring training or even once the season begins. On Thursday, Walker made it clear where he would prefer to play this season and beyond.

Christian Walker Sends Astros Front Office Clear Message

Pitchers and catchers have reported for workouts and position players are making their way to camps as well. The first full-team workouts are around the corner. Walker met with the media on Thursday after reporting and he didn't beat around the bush about the offseason rumors, according to Chandle Rome of The Athletic.

"My goal is to play every day and be the everyday first baseman,” said Walker. “I want to be here."

The closer it gets to the regular season, the more likely he will be Houston's Opening Day first baseman. In 2024, his first with the Astros, Walker slashed .238/.297/.421 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs in 154 games. A three-time Gold Glove winner with the Diamondbacks, the 34-year-old wants to be part of a team that is looking to bounce back from a season that saw them collapse in September and miss the playoffs.

Walker is entering the second year of a three-year contract that pays him $20 million a year, but part of what frustrated Houston and their fans was that he was a free swinger at the plate and struck out 177 times. That is going to have to change in 2026.

The thing about the Walker trade rumors is that if they did move him, they were rumored to be looking for outfield help, especially from the Red Sox, with Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran. If Walker was moved, then sliding Paredes over to first would have been an option. Regardless, Walker is projected to hit sixth in a lineup that is going to be deep in 2026. There are a lot of veterans at the top and if Walker can provide power again like he did last season, but also cutdown on his strikeouts, then it would be worth it for Brown to hang onto him.

Walker is aware of the business side of things, but he clearly wants to remain with the Astros and made it clear to Brown and the front office.

