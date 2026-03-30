Astros Leave Opening Series with Split, and a Record They Didn’t Want

The Houston Astros got their 2026 campaign underway this weekend against AL West division rival, the Los Angeles Angels. Though they dropped the first two games of the season, Houston was able to win the next two games to split their home opening series at two wins, two losses apiece.

However, just because the Astros were victorious in the last two games doesn't mean there aren't still things that they must work on. For example, the pitching staff throughout the first four games of 2026 hasn't been sharp and has needed the offense to bail them out by scoring 20 runs in games three and four combined.

Yet that still wasn't enough to stop the pitching depth to set a new, unwanted record.

Astros Set Unwanted Opening Series Record

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) walks back to the dugout. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As revealed by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, the Astros pitching staff has set a new record in walks allowed during a four-game span of the season, having walked 27 batters. This number now surpasses the previous record of 26 batters walked in a four-game span, back in 1976.

Going into the season, Astros fans should have expected to see a small setback for their pitching staff given the removal of Framber Valdez. Hunter Brown struck out nine on opening day, yet walked four, and by the end of the game, Houston had walked six batters collectively.

In the second game of the season, the Astros walked six more batters. In the third game, Houston battled its way back into the lead, winning 11-9, yet walked eight batters along the way. Cristian Javier walked four across 4.2 innings.

And in his MLB debut, Tatsuya Imai struggled finding the strike zone, walking four batters in 2.2 innings pitched. At the end of the day, resulting in the Astros' second win of the campaign, the franchise walked eight batters once more.

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) hands the ball to manager Joe Espada during a pitching change. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Luckily for them, the Angels' offense doesn't often take advantage of the opportunities given to them. But moving forward, hosting the Boston Red Sox starting on Monday, the pitching staff can't be so willing to allow that many runners on base.

Lance McCullers Jr is scheduled to get the start for the Astros on Monday, going up against Ranger Suarez, making his debut for the Red Sox. McCullers holds a career WHIP of 1.29, last season being his worst, as he battled back from injury.

This record can't be erased, but it can be prevented, and if Houston wants to fight for a championship this year, it can't come close to that number again.