Astros Legends Dominate Best First Basemen in Franchise History by bWAR

Historically, when someone thinks of the best hitter on a given team, a lot of the time it's a first baseman. From Hall of Famers like Todd Helton and Jim Thome to current sluggers like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nick Kurtz, the first baseman provides the pop.

Of course, that's not always the case. Since the departure of Yuli Gurriel, the Houston Astros have not been able to find a steady first baseman. Jose Abreu's contract was a disaster and Christian Walker had a down year in 2025.

However, throughout Houston's history, they have had great first baseman, especially two players who manned the position for the better part of 20 years. With this list, entrants will have needed to play at least 40 percent of their games at the position. And, of course, it kicks off with the best player in franchise history based on bWAR at baseball-reference.com.

1. Jeff Bagwell, 79.9 bWAR

Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Bagwell, a career Astro, is one of the best first baseman of all time and arguably the best of his era. In one of the best trades in franchise history, Houston acquired him for a rental reliever. From the moment he stepped on the field, he was one of the best hitters in the game and eventually became a Hall of Famer in 2017.

He kicked off his career with a Rookie of the Year win in 1991, posting 4.8 bWAR, hitting 15 home runs. Over the next few seasons, he hit more home runs than the year prior. He received MVP votes in his second and this season and even had an OPS over .900 in his third season.

However, 1994 is when Bagwell took a step in the direction to the Hall of Fame. He won the MVP that year, posting a league leading 8.2 bWAR with 39 home runs. He also led the league in RBIs (116), slugging percentage (.750), OPS (1.201) and OPS+ (213). It was his first time being an All-Star and he also won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger at first base.

Bagwell's 1994 season, despite winning the MVP, still has some "ifs." It was a strike shortened season and he only played 110 games. Who knows what his numbers would have looked like had he played the full 162 games.

From then on, the slugger became a perennial 30 home runs, 100 RBI player. From 1996-2003, Bagwell completed the feats seven out of eight seasons and only missed the eighth by two RBIs. From 1996-99, he posted at least 6.3 bWAR, but had over seven three times.

During the peak of his career, from 1991-2001, only three first basemen hit more home runs than Bagwell and no one had more RBIs. He received MVP votes 10 times in his career and finished in the top three two more times after winning it in 1994.

No one has more home runs or RBIs in franchise history than Bagwell and his number five is retired by the team.

2. Lance Berkman, 48.1 bWAR

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After Bagwell's retirement and with Craig Biggio entering his twilight years, Berkman became the face of the franchise for the decade of the 2000s. After a cup of coffee in 1999, Berkman proved himself as one of the best switch hitters ever beginning in 2000.

Berkman had an OPS+ of 130 with 2.0 bWAR and 21 home runs in 2000, finishing sixth in MVP voting. His career took off in 2001, when he made his first All-Star team, hitting .331 with a 1.051 OPS and 161 OPS+. With a league leading 55 doubles as well as 34 home runs and 126 RBIs,

For the next half decade, Berkman was essentially the same player. From 2002-06, he had an OPS+ of at least 143 for four of the five seasons and 160 or higher twice. In 2002, he led the league with 128 RBIs and along with his 42 home runs that season, he finished third in the MVP voting.

In 2004, 2006 and 2008, Berkman had at least 6.0 bWAR in those seasons and was voted an All-Star each year. He finished third in MVP voting again in 2006, hitting 45 home runs, driving in 136, both career highs, as well as a 1.041 OPS.

From 2001-09, Berkman hit the seventh most home runs in all of baseball (288), the fourth most RBIs (959), and had the fifth highest OPS+ (150). Without a doubt, he was one of the best sluggers of the 2000s.

Berkman is all over Houston's career leader boards, including first in OBP (.410), sixth in hits (1,648), fourth in doubles (375) and second in home runs (326).

3. Bob Watson, 23.6 bWAR

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Although Watson didn't have quite the career that Bagwell or Berkman had, he was still a solid player during his prime and played across parts of 14 seasons for Houston. From his age 20 season to his age 23 season, Watson didn't' get any consistent playing time, but his career took off in 1970 as he became a staple of the Astros' lineup.

As a 24-year-old in 1970, Watson played 97 games, hitting 11 home runs and posting a .768 OPS. In his first full season, he proved to be an above league average hitter and would get even better in the following seasons.

He posted 1.0 bWAR for the first time in 1971, hitting nine home runs and posting a 113 OPS+. Watson then broke out in 1972, hitting 16 home runs, driving in 86 runs and posting a 141 OPS+. He hit over .300 for the first time and improved upon his slugging numbers.

In 1973, Watson made his first All-Star team, hitting the same amount of home runs and improving upon his RBI total, driving in 94. He walked more than he struck out, elevating his OPS to .852.

Watson would continue to be that type of hitter for the next five seasons. He recieved MVP votes three times and made another All-Star team in 1975. He drove in over 100 in 1976 and had a career year in 1977. In his age 31 season, Watson hit a career high 22 home runs with 110 RBIs and an .858 OPS.

He is an Astros Hall of Famer.

4. Glenn Davis, 19.0 bWAR

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Davis had a relatively short Astros tenure, but in his seven seasons, he was the team's premier power hitter throughout the 1980s. After an 18 game debut in 1984, Davis gave a preview of his power in 1985, hitting 20 home runs in 100 games and finishing fifth in MVP voting.

His breakout as a slugger came in 1986. Davis posted a career high 4.5 bWAR with 32 doubles, 31 home runs and 101 RBIs that season. WIth an .837 OPS, he was named an All-Star for the first time, winning a Silver Slugger and finishing second in MVP voting.

After a relatively down year in 1987 when he hit 27 home runs and had a 104 OPS+, he worked his way back to stardom in 1988 for his final three years with Houston. He hit 30+ home runs twice during that span, receiving MVP voted in 1988-89 and was an All-Star again in 1989.

From 1985-89, Davis led the Astros in home runs each year. During that stretch, he hit the fourth most home runs in baseball with 142.

Davis was traded in 1991 for a package that included Curt Schilling and Steve Finley, but in his short time with the team, was their best hitter.

5. Yuli Gurriel, 13.3 bWAR

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Gurriel's career was much different than any other player on this list. After 15 years of being one of the best hitters in Cuban baseball history, he made his debut with Houston in 2016 as a 32-year-old.

He had an adjustment period in 2016, playing 36 games with a .677 OPS, but broke out in a big way in 2017. Gurriel showed what made him such a prodigious hitter in Cuba, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 75 with an .817 OPS while helping the Astros win the World Series.

After a down year in 2018 from an offensive standpoint, Gurriel had his best season as a 35-year-old in 2019. In 144 games, he had a career high in bWAR (3.9), home runs (31), RBIs (104) an OPS (.884). With another 40 doubles that season, he hlped the team reach the World Series once agian.

After a down COVID-shortened season in 2020, Gurriel came back in 2021 to win the batting title, hitting .319 with 15 home runs, 81 RBIs and 3.8 bWAR. He also won the Gold Glove that season.

His career with the team came to an end in 2022. Despite hitting 40 doubles again, his OPS plummeted ftom .846 to .647 and he had -0.2 bWAR.

