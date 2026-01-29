Jeff Bagwell Reveals One Player Who Can Boost Astros Playoff Hopes

Few Houston Astros are more beloved than Jeff Bagwell.

One of the organization’s legendary “Killer B’s,” Bagwell slammed 449 home runs and drove in 1,529 RBI as he became the organization’s top power hitter. He was a National League Rookie of the Year, an NL MVP, a four-time All-Star, an NL Gold Glove winner, a three-time NL Silver Slugger and a Major League Player of the Year. It culminated with him being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

These days, Bagwell serves as a senior advisor to ownership and baseball operations, giving him a role in the direction of the franchise. As he prepares to head to spring training next month, he spoke to KHOU-TV in advance of his appearance at the Kicks for Class Gala on Thursday.

During the interview, he was asked about his take on the team and its potential to erase last year’s failure to make the playoffs. And he knows which player is key to it all.

Jeff Bagwell’s Key Astros Player for 2026

Jeff Bagwell on the 2026 #Astros? “I think we're gonna be a lot better than people think."



Bagwell is guest speaker at upcoming Kicks for Class Gala on January 29 in Houston. Also told me that "people should know by now you should never count out the Houston Astros." @KHOU pic.twitter.com/tCcPSEvOfj — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 28, 2026

Bagwell said he’s spent plenty of time this offseason being asked about the team and whether he believes they can bounce back.

“I think we're going to be a lot better than people are thinking,” Bagwell said. “People should know by now you should never count out the Houston Astros.”

He likes the make-up of the team, especially the outfield, which he said can steal more bases than previous Astros outfields. But he knows there is one player that can make this work. He’s not afraid to name names, either.

“If Yordan (Alvarez) is healthy, I promise you we’re going to be good,” Bagwell said.

Alvarez is one of the game’s best hitters and since he made his MLB debut in 2019 Houston has made the playoffs each season — except for last year. In 2020, which was the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, he only played two of the 60 games due to right knee discomfort. Houston didn’t win the division, but it still made the playoffs and reached the American League Championship Series.

Last year he missed three months with right hand inflammation that was later revealed to be a fracture. When he returned, he was placed on the injured list the final week with a left ankle sprain. In 49 games he slashed .273/.367/.430 with six home runs and 27 RBI. But his value on the field was no clearer than Houston’s 2022 World Series championship season. He slashed .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI.

So, yes, when Alvarez plays, the Astros are going to be good. Back in the day, Houston said the same thing about a healthy Bagwell.

