Astros Named as a Possible Landing Spot for Future Hall of Famer

One of the Houston Astros' most pressing needs this offseason will likely be replacing Framber Valdez in their starting rotation. The two-time All-Star is a free agent for the first time after declining their qualifying offer earlier this month, so there's a good chance he doesn't return next season.

If Valdez signs elsewhere, the Astros will have a big hole to fill in their rotation. Valdez has been a cornerstone of their dynasty as one of baseball's best, most durable and most consistent starting pitchers since 2020.

Fortunately, there are several quality replacement options on the free agent market for Houston, including a star pitcher the team is already familiar with.

Could Former Cy Young Winner Reunite With Astros?

One option that makes sense for the Astros is three-time AL Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who's spent parts of seven seasons over two separate stints with Houston.

Verlander helped the Astros win two World Series during his first stint from 2017 to 2022. After signing with the New York Mets in free agency, he was traded back to Houston in the summer of 2023.

He left in free agency after a down 2024 but bounced back with the San Francisco Giants last season, going 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 152 innings.

Now a free agent again, the 42-year-old still has value and wants to keep pitching, ideally for a contender.

According to MLB Network's Sean Casey, that makes the Astros a potential good fit for him, especially since both sides are already comfortable with each other.

"And I think, when you look at JV, the Astros would be a nice fit for him. Maybe back to the Astros where he was," Casey said on MLB Network on Friday. "He's comfortable there, it's a place that he knows. I feel like that might be a good fit."

Where Else Might Verlander Go?

Casey, who played with Verlander on the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and 2007, also named the Giants, Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots for the former ace given their ability to contend in 2026.

Coming off a one-year, $15 million deal with San Francisco, Verlander should be relatively affordable on a short-term contract. He'll be in the price range of numerous teams, including Houston.

Accordingly, the Astros will likely have some competition for Verlander if they want to bring him back. While he's not as good as Valdez at this stage of his career, he's still a valuable rotation arm who won't break the bank.

