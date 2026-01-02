Astros' Opening Day Lineup Prediction Has Several Familiar Names

As we turn the page to 2026, Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown didn't waste time in the New Year to make an eye-opening addition to his roster.

The Astros landed free agent pitcher Tatsuya Imai as they outbid some of the top teams for him, including the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

There is some question as to how much interest each team had, but regardless, not a lot of people had Imai signing with Houston.

Left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez is likely gone in free agency, and there are still questions surrounding the starting rotation.

Dana Brown made it clear that Lance McCullers Jr. will get a shot in spring training to get a starting rotation spot back in 2026, which is headlined by Hunter Brown.

As far as the lineup goes for manager Joe Espada, there really haven't been many big additions. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted Houston's Opening Day lineup, and his lineup will be very familiar to Astros fans.

Astros Predicted to Have a Familiar Lineup in 2026

Reuter has Espada filling out a lineup that Astros fans know very well when the 2026 season starts in late March. Here is Reuter's predicted lineup:

SS Jeremy Peña

LF Yordan Alvarez

2B Jose Altuve

3B Carlos Correa

DH Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

C Yainer Díaz

RF Cam Smith

CF Jake Meyers

This may very well be the lineup that Houston has on Opening Day, but there are some names here who have been rumored in potential trade talks. There are still six-plus weeks before spring training begins, and that is plenty of time for Dana Brown to make some moves.

"The biggest question is how all the pieces fit together at the other two outfield spots, with Jake Meyers, Jesús Sánchez, Cam Smith, and Zach Cole all heading to spring training with an opportunity to win a starting job,'' Reuter wrote.

Isaac Paredes has been linked to some teams in trade talks, including the Boston Red Sox, and Reuter is correct with his take on how there are questions surrounding how the outfield shakes out in spring training. It feels like a deal involving Paredes, if one happens at all, will be done once the big remaining free agents, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, make their decisions and sign. That could create a need for other teams involved with both infielders.

This is a veteran-predicted lineup for Houston and one that has a lot of games played in it. There is still time for moves to be made, and it wouldn't be surprising if there is a deal or two before the season begins.

