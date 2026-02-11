Projected Astros 2026 Opening Day Lineup and Rotation Revealed

Baseball is back. The Houston Astros had pitchers and catchers report to spring training 2026 and are awaiting their position players to join them. Following a difficult end to 2025, which saw the Astros miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the entire roster is locked in and ready to perform in 2026.

The beautiful thing about baseball being back is that projections are, too. Whether that be projected playoff teams, projected division winners, or projected individual statistics for star players, the "what ifs" have returned ahead of what will be another exciting season of Major League Baseball.

One of the top projections ahead of opening day is what the lineup and rotation could look like, and MLB.com delivered an answer to the curiosity.

How the Astros' Opening Day Lineup/Rotation Projects

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) talks with third baseman Carlos Correa (1) and catcher Yainer Diaz (21) on the mound. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The projected opening day lineup for the Astros looks very similar to lineups in the past, as Houston hasn't truly added any game-changing bats to it. However, MLB.com sees the Houston lineup this way when they hit the field on opening day against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26.

1. SS Jeremy Peña

2. 2B Jose Altuve

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 3B Carlos Correa

5. C Yainer Diaz

6. 1B Christian Walker

7. LF Zach Cole

8. RF Cam Smith

9. CF Jake Meyers

Popular trade candidate Isaac Paredes isn't listed in the lineup projection, as he could either get traded before the 2026 season begins or will hit off the bench. If Paredes does stay in Houston, third base and being the designated hitter feel most probable for him.

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) throws to first base. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Following Diaz, the latter half of the Houston lineup stands out as the weakest link. Christian Walker is looking to have a bounce-back season after heating up in the second half. Jesus Sanchez could fill in for either Zach Cole or Cam Smith at times, but those young players need all the at-bats they can get.

The projected starting rotation looks as followed, per MLB.com

1. RHP Hunter Brown

2. RHP Tatsuya Imai

3. RHP Christian Javier

4. RHP Mike Burrows

5. RHP Lance McCullers Jr

6. RHP Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros pitcher Christian Javier (53) pitches | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

With Framber Valdez joining the Detroit Tigers, Hunter Brown is the new leader of the pitching staff. The franchise has high hopes for Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, both brought into the franchise this offseason, one via trade, one via free agency.

The rotation doesn't seem as strong as it once was a few years ago, but if Brown is in contention for the Cy Young Award as well as getting production from the latter half of the starting six, things could go very well for the Astros this season, as all these pitchers can go deep into games when needed.

