Astros Outfield Battle Predicted To Boil Down to Two Notable Players

The Houston Astros have lost quite a few valuable names this offseason, including their longtime ace Framber Valdez, who is now with the Detroit Tigers, and utility man Mauricio Dubón, who was traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Nick Allen.

Unfortunately for the Astros, they also lost outfielders Jacob Melton and Jesús Sánchez. However, they did replenish the loss with fellow outfielder Joey Loperfido from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Swapping out Sánchez for Loperfido was an interesting move, given that it didn't declutter the outfield, but Loperfido does bring clear skill on offense and defense. According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the 26-year-old might even win the outfield battle, alongside Jake Meyers.

Meyers, Loperfido Projected To Win Outfield Spots

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Jake Meyers has been with Houston for the past five years, and during his 2025 campaign, he slashed .292/.354/.373 with a .727 OPS and three home runs through 104 games. Primarily finding his home in center field, he is a versatile player who has been successful around the field and possesses a solid arm.

As for Loperfido, he made his professional debut in April 2024, so he has limited time in the Major Leagues under his belt. Last year, he slashed .333/.379/.500 with a .879 and four homers through 41 games. Although he played with the Blue Jays last year, he was originally drafted out of Duke in 2021 by the Astros as the 208th pick in the seventh round. Now, he's returning to where his career began.

Reuter also notes that Cam Smith and Zach Cole are also in the mix to compete for the outfield, but with four players in competition, only two will be awarded spots. However, 22-year-old Smith sputtered during his season last year, which is likely to impact his ability to claim a spot.

Cole is the fourth potential candidate, but he has limited experience in the big leagues. He played his rookie season last year and appeared in 15 games, slashing .255/.327/.553 with a .880 OPS and four homers. His lack of experience compared to Loperfido and certainly Meyers wouldn't necessarily play out in his favor when it comes to battling for a position in the outfield.

Having said that, if he can prove himself during spring training, things could certainly change. Houston's outfield is crowded with players hoping to earn their place, but this will largely depend on their performances this spring.

