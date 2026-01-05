Prediction Favors Big Year for New Astros Rotation Piece

The Houston Astros made a big splash this offseason in adding Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai to help round out the starting pitching rotation. And while that deal took the forefront of the offseason additions so far, the Astros might've gotten a hidden gem via a trade before Imai was signed.

The Astros acquired starting pitcher Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-way trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Burrows was the only addition for Houston in the trade, but it's a move that's projected to help the rotation more than fans would have originally thought.

Mike Burrows Projection

James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The former 11th-round pick made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2024, and he carried that small sample size of success into his first full season in 2025, where he posted a 3.94 ERA with 97 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP in 96 innings pitched.

The young pitcher, going into his age-26 season, was projected to be the 14th-best offseason addition in the MLB, according to MLB.com. Finishing last season with a 1.5 WAR, Burrows is projected to be a positive WAR player again in 2026, predicted to finish with a 1.3.

"Included in the three-team trade that sent Lowe to the Pirates, Burrows found his way to an Astros rotation seeking a young and talented cost-controlled starter," MLB.com wrote. "The 26-year-old figures to play a big role for Houston in 2026 as the Astros try to return to the playoffs."

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Burrows attacks hitters with five pitches, mainly using his fastball with averages out to 95.5 MPH, according to Baseball Savant. He also uses a changeup, slider, curveball, and sinker to round out his repertoire.

Burrows follows in Gerrit Cole's footsteps, going from Pittsburgh to Houston, but it's too early to tell the kind of pitcher Burrows will ultimately be. Projected as the fifth starter in the rotation, Burrows needs to help eat some innings for the first time in his career to be successful.

Astros General Manager Dana Brown sees a ton of upside in Burrows for the rotation, which he discussed in an interview following acquiring his services.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dana Brown's Thoughts

"He has the chance to be a third starter, upside, maybe to be a two," Brown said. "We feel like we're going to get him to throw that two-seamer a little bit more, specifically to right-handers... Just a good, young arm with control from the northeast. We're excited to have him."

More Astros News