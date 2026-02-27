Astros Predicted To Land Twins Center Fielder by End of Season

The Houston Astros made some notable moves during the offseason, particularly with the acquisitions of starters Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, but they might not be done making waves.

With spring training now in full swing, the Astros are navigating their new look and settling into their roles. As the spring progresses, the remaining gaps will become more apparent and Houston will need to act accordingly.

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the franchise could have one potential move on the horizon that would help bolster their outfield.

Trade Proposal Sends Minnesota Twins Star to Astros

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

By the end of the 2026 season, Miller predicts that Byron Buxton of the Twins could find his way to the Lone Star State, but as he noted, the 32-year-old is loyal to Minnesota, with a full no-trade clause.

However, Miller also wrote, "Assuming Buxton has become (or will become) willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to a contender—and assuming he's healthy at the trade deadline, which has never been a safe assumption over the years—there are definitely a few who could use the help in center field."

Enter Houston.

Jake Meyers leads the Astros in center field, but through 465 career games, he is slashing .243/.307/.371 with a .678 OPS. His stat sheet is not as illustrious as Buxton's.

Throughout his 11-year career in the Major Leagues, the Twins center fielder is slashing .248/.308/.487 with a .795 OPS. Bringing more veteran experience to Daikin Park's outfield and at the plate would only help bring the franchise back to the dominant position it once held.

However, Buxton has spent his entire professional career in Minnesota, so if this move were to take place, it would require significant adjustment.

Buxton is incredibly loyal to his longtime ballclub, and earlier in February, he stated, per Matthew Leach of MLB.com, "All it takes is for somebody at the top to go to the media, 'We're not trading you.' Trade rumors stop. Now we don't have those conversations. That's how simple this could get. But as I stated, it's different, it's different."

Of course, this is simply a trade proposal, and an official statement has not been made at the time of this writing. But it can't be denied that acquiring a veteran such as Buxton by the end of the season would be beneficial to the Astros, as they aim to redeem themselves from their disastrous past.