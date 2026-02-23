Spring Training Should Have Astros Considering Christian Vázquez Reunion

The Houston Astros have officially kicked off spring training, but so far, they've been defeated by the Washington Nationals (2-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (6-5). Their starting rotation could still use some added depth, but they've also been drawing attention toward their catcher position, which became clearer several weeks ago.

Right now, the Astros are led by 27-year-old Yainer Diaz behind the plate, and 29-year-old César Salazar has been praised for his potential to serve as a backup. But despite having confidence in this duo, Houston should be looking to provide more stability and experience when it comes to a backup catcher.

Enter Christian Vázquez, who not only comes with 11 years of experience in the Major Leagues, but he's already split one season with the Astros back in 2022. Is it time for a reunion to take place?

Vázquez Combines Affordability With Experience

Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vázquez | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Vázquez is far from the most expensive free agent on the market right now, and he comes with plenty of experience. Given that Houston isn't looking to spend a chunk of change, and the fact that he is still available, this could solve the ballclub's uncertainty behind the plate.

Now, he did not have the most glamorous season last year with the Minnesota Twins. By the end of his 2025 campaign, he was slashing .189/.271/.274 with a .545 OPS and three homers through 65 games. Despite this, his familiarity as a catcher should be enticing.

In 2022, his season was split between the Astros and the Boston Red Sox. While in Houston, he slashed .250/.278/.308 with a .585 OPS and one home run through 35 games. That December, he went on to sign with the Twins as a free agent. Now exploring other options once again, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to consider the possibility of a Vázquez reunion down in the Lone Star State.

During the offseason, there weren't many viable catcher options for ballclubs to scope out. Of course, there was J.T. Realmuto, but he re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, and to be candid, the chances of Houston acquiring him were incredibly slim.

Diaz and Salazar could certainly hold down the fort behind the plate, but bringing on a familiar face, such as Vázquez, wouldn't be a sour move. Although he isn't the most prominent catcher in the Major Leagues right now, he shouldn't be overlooked just yet. Perhaps Houston will make another splash this spring.