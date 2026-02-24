Astros Still Have Enough Time to Jump on Blockbuster Trade With Red Sox

The Houston Astros landed some key names during their offseason, including starters Tatsuya Imai, Mike Burrows and Ryan Weiss. They took a healthy dip into both free agency and the trade market to bolster their roster ahead of the upcoming season, but there's still one move that could change the game for the Astros.

At this point, it's no secret that Houston is still searching for a lefty bat. Rumors continue to swirl as to how the ballclub could potentially go about this, but there's been one constant—acquiring a left-handed hitter would likely mean shipping out Isaac Paredes.

One of the most notable trade proposals circulating in recent months is sending Paredes to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Jarren Duran. He comes with speed, experience and he checks off the southpaw box for the Astros.

Paredes-Duran Trade Proposal Surfaces Again

Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Paredes wrapped up his 2025 campaign, slashing .254/.352/.458 with a .810 OPS and 20 homers through 102 games. He's undeniably a gifted player, but it might be time for Houston to make some waves and send him up to the Red Sox.

As mentioned, receiving Duran would solve a plethora of problems for the Astros. His elite speed and power, combined with his consistency as a left-handed hitter, are incredibly enticing, particularly for a franchise that has been so vocal about seeking out a lefty.

Last year in Boston, Duran slashed .256/.332/.442 with a .774 OPS and 16 home runs through 157. Paredes holds one more year of Major League Baseball experience over Duran, but the margin is small.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently revisited this proposal and wrote, "A Duran-for-Isaac Paredes swap isn't as likely now as it might have been a few weeks ago, but something to that effect might still work..."

This idea is not new, but reconsidering the possibility certainly doesn't hurt. It's unclear if Houston will end up making a splash and sealing the deal with the Red Sox, but this would be a win-win situation for both parties.

With spring training now in full swing, time is dwindling before Opening Day. If Houston and Boston decide this proposal to be a good fit, a move should be made sooner rather than later. There are still other possibilities that could be lurking, but this trade would be fairly low-risk with a high reward for both ballclubs. Is this spring the right time to strike one final deal?