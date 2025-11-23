Astros Projected to Swing Trade for Former Cy Young Winner To Address Rotation

The Houston Astros will likely be in the market for a quality starting pitcher to pair with ace Hunter Brown. He's coming off a Cy-Young level season in Houston, posting a 2.43 ERA with over 200 strikeouts. It's highly unlikely that the Astros will be able to retain Framber Valdez.

Valdez is a free agent for the first time in his career, and he already declined the $22 million qualifying offer. While there are plenty of starting pitchers available in the free agent market, one writer suggests Houston could make a big trade.

Sandy Alcantara to the Houston Astros?

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has been on the trade rumor mill for a long time. It's been widely expected that the Marlins would've moved on from the former National League Cy Young award winner by now, but he is still hanging around.

In 2022, he was untouchable. Over 32 starts, he posted a 2.28 ERA, and racked up a career-high 207 strikeouts to just 50 walks. He looked like a superstar in the making, but his 2023 campaign fell short. He missed all of the 2024 season after Tommy John surgery, and wasn't able to recapture that spark in 2025.

Zachary D. Rymer of bleacherreport.com listed Alcantara as a trade piece, writing that his contract doesn't make him a hard player to take on for the next two seasons.

"Alcantara is owed $17.3 million in 2026, followed by either a $21 million club option for 2027, or a $2 million buyout. Given his pedigree, none of these numbers pose a serious threat to a deal," he wrote.

Rymer listed the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres as a potential landing spot, but ultimately predicted that he will be dealt to Houston.

So why would the Astros trade for Alcantara despite the regression? His value will be quite low. The price might not be that steep, which bodes well for Houston. Their farm system isn't too deep so they can't make a trade for a top-of-the-line player. Why not go for a pitcher who's proven he has quality stuff? The 30-year-old had a solid end to the season, throwing at least six innings in each start during the month of September. He had two starts with eight strikeouts.

He features an above-average fastball and induces ground balls at a high rate according to Baseball Savant. A change of scenery in a competitive environment may just be what Alcantara needs. The Astros have to address their pitching staff. At its current state, the starting rotation is not deep enough to compete for a playoff spot. Trading for Alcantara is a low-risk, potentially high-reward situation.

