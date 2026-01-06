Astros Framber Valdez Grows More Likely to Move in Latest Free Agent Prediction

The hot topic of the Houston Astros' offseason continues to be that of southpaw Framber Valdez, who is still floating around in free agency at this time.

Valdez has one of the most productive arms in the league right now, and certainly in free agency, but numerous predictions have him landing with one specific team: the Chicago Cubs. Valdez has been heavily linked to the Windy City, but there have yet to be any official moves made. Despite this, projections still favor Valdez heading to Chicago.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report previously predicted that 32-year-old ace will be offered a four-year, $114 million contract with $25 million club option for 2030, and he stands by this. Not only does his contract projection remain fairly similar, but he is still under the belief that he will find his new home with the Cubs.

As frustrating as the mere thought of losing Valdez is, it is looking more and more like Chicago would be a suitable fit for him.

Chances of Valdez Returning Dwindle

Simply put, Valdez returning to Houston would be wishful thinking at this point, particularly now that Tatsuya Imai has been added to the starting rotation.

The likely departure of Valdez rightfully places some concern in the minds of many. During his 2025 campaign, he registered a 3.66 ERA across 192.0 innings pitched, recording 187 strikeouts through 31 starts. Having spent his entire career with the Astros, moving elsewhere would be a drastic change for both him and the franchise.

If Kelly's prediction is correct, the Cubs would be in good company heading into the 2026 campaign, while Houston would be navigating fairly new territory with a starting rotation shakeup.

It's not that the Astros are incapable of succeeding without Valdez, but losing such an established player who is deeply ingrained in the franchise inevitably shifts the energy. But considering how much Houston struggled this past season, it's clear that a change is needed, and perhaps Valdez moving on and the Astros bringing new talent in is the missing piece to the puzzle.

Houston has plenty of work left to be done before Opening Day if the team wants to improve their record in 2026 and reach the playoffs. With their disheartening season behind them, it's time to move forward, and it's looking more and more like Valdez is no longer part of their vision at this point.

