Interesting Prediction Shows Astros 2026 Opening Day Starting Rotation

The Houston Astros are working to bolster their roster during the offseason, and unsurprisingly, they have been involved with a lot of talk surrounding their players — who is staying and who is going? For the Astros, several looming questions have yet to be answered, but those answers may not arrive anytime soon.

Although the offseason feels like it just got started, Opening Day will be here before we know it. As trade talk continues to circulate within the Major Leagues, there's another topic up for discussion: what could Opening Day starting rotations look like?

Bold Prediction for Astros Starting Rotation

There's a long period of time between now and Opening Day, but with so much uncertainty revolving around this offseason, it's hard not to ponder what the starting rotation could look like when March rolls around.

According to an early prediction made by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Houston's starting rotation could look rather interesting. Of course, this is entirely dependent on how the offseason plays out with trades. As Reuter listed, the rotation could potentially fall in this order:

1. RHP Hunter Brown

2. RHP Justin Verlander

3. RHP Cristian Javier

4. RHP Spencer Arrighetti

5. RHP Jason Alexander

Now, the major question mark on that list is 42-year-old Justin Verlander, who is currently with the San Francisco Giants. Verlander is no stranger to Houston, and there's talk of him returning. The Astros are in dire need of starting pitcher depth, and while Verlander isn't exactly in his prime, he undoubtedly has gas left in the tank and could fill that role.

This past season, the right-hander owned a 3.85 ERA across 152 innings pitched, recording 137 strikeouts along the way. This certainly was not his strongest season, but that doesn't mean he's doomed.

Reuter predicts that there are some additional internal candidates who can find themselves in the starting rotation, including Lance McCullers Jr., Nate Pearson, Colton Gordon, J.P. France, AJ Blubaugh or Miguel Ullola.

This prediction is a major "if," but if Verlander does return to Houston, it could be a likely projection. General manager Dana Brown has made it clear that there's a substantial amount of work that needs to be done, such as building more depth and plugging the gaps within the franchise. With ace Framber Valdez expected to play elsewhere, now is the time for the Astros to make some moves in order to bolster their rotation.

