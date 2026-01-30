Projected Astros Lineup Is Loaded With Familiar Faces After Quiet Offseason

The Houston Astros' offseason has been filled with a ton of rumors, but little movement. Likely gone is left-handed ace Framber Valdez and general manager Dana Brown filled the void left by Valdez by signing Japanese free agent right-hander Tatsuya Imai and trading for Mike Burrows in a three-team deal.

As for the positional players, there have been very few in terms of additions and subtractions from the 2025 roster. Again, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Astros, but Brown has been quiet and not jumping into any deals with any teams. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report did a latest projection of every team's Opening Day lineup, and Houston's is one that potentially has a very familiar look to it.

Projected Astros 2026 Lineup Has Familiar Names

When Houston acquired Carlos Correa at the trade deadline last July, it was a reunion that raised some questions as to where he would fit not only last season, but going forward. It appears that he is going to be slotted in at third base when spring training begins in a couple of weeks, but that means there needs to be some shuffling. Here is how Reuter projects the lineup on Opening Day.

SS Jeremy Peña

LF Yordan Alvarez

2B Jose Altuve

3B Carlos Correa

DH Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

C Yainer Díaz

RF Cam Smith

CF Jake Meyers

This could still change ahead of the beginning of the season, as injuries could happen in spring training or there could be a trade or two. There has been no shortage of rumors around those. One team that the Astros reportedly have had conversations with is the Boston Red Sox. Any deal with them could have a big effect on this projected lineup.

Houston could add to their outfield with either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu in a deal, with Isaac Paredes leaving town. The closer we get to spring training, the fewer rumors have been floated, but anything can change at anytime with one phone call.

As far as the current roster goes, there are going to be some interesting spring training decisions facing manager Joe Espada and his staff ahead of Opening Day.

Does Jose Altuve start the season at second base or does he slide to the outfield? Will Correa solidify third base or does Paredes push him if he's not traded?

So many questions that will need to be answered, but one thing is becoming clear: the 2026 Houston Astros lineup is going to have a familiar ring to it when the season begins.

