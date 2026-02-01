4 Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for Astros Ahead of 2026 Campaign

The Houston Astros continue to recover from their catastrophic 2025 campaign. With their 2026 season approaching, they're taking a few necessary steps to bolster their roster and set themselves up for success, but will it be enough to push them into the postseason?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ahead of spring training, we've made four bold predictions as to how we expect their season to go this year. Of course, as the offseason progresses and more moves and adjustments are made, these predictions are bound to change. But for now, this is how things are looking for the franchise.

4. Astros See a Drop in AL West Standings

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While this certainly wouldn't be a desirable outcome for Houston, it's more realistic in each passing week. Of course, the Astros could surprise everyone and win the AL West title, but with the Texas Rangers having made notable moves this offseason, and especially with the Seattle Mariners looking relatively solid, Houston is going to have competition.

Now, it's unlikely that the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels would climb above the Astros this year, so their drop wouldn't be too far; perhaps they would just switch places with the Rangers.

3. Houston Acquires a Lefty Bat and He Thrives

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Astros have been clear that they're in search of a left-handed hitter, and they've been linked to Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox. Whether Duran ends up landing in the Lone Star State, or if they acquire a different lefty bat, there's inevitably going to be an impact.

General manager Dana Brown is adamant about not leaving any stone unturned, and it's unlikely that they're going to settle for just any hitter; it would be more probable for them to trade for a reliable and consistent left-handed hitter. Taking this into account, if Houston does manage to land one, this projection is going in his favor—he will have a successful run in 2026, particularly if it's Duran.

2. Yordan Alvarez Bounces Back

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a season packed with frequent trips to the injured list, watching 28-year-old Alvarez find his way to the IL was among the most disappointing. As a slugger, Alvarez has been a major factor at the plate, so losing him was a hit to the franchise.

He only appeared in 48 games during his 2025 campaign, but during that period, he slashed .273/.367/.430 and logged a .797 OPS with six homers and 27 RBIs. Having had time to recover, much of Houston's upcoming season will rely on Alvarez remaining healthy. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank, which leads us to believe this could end up being his comeback year.

1. Jeremy Peña Sees Offensive Growth

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Despite Peña being completely snubbed in recent rankings, the 28-year-old shortstop is gearing up for a dominant offensive performance in 2026. Last season, he slashed .304/.363/.477 with a .840 OPS, recording 17 homers through 125 games.

He's already a weapon on offense, coming up just short of earning the Silver Slugger Award in 2025, but he's consistently developing at the plate. This alone should give him a boost offensively. Not to mention, after Houston experienced such a grim season last year, the veterans are going to be hungry to reclaim an imposing title, Peña included.

More Houston Astros News