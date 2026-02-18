Astros Reportedly Exploring Veteran Outfielder as Paredes Trade Talks Stall

The Houston Astros have been in the MLB media all offseason, as the idea of trading away third baseman Isaac Paredes looked to be very possible. The infield in Houston is starting to get stacked, which could mean that Paredes doesn't play every day, as Carlos Correa is likely to hold down third base as well.

The Boston Red Sox had been a team linked to Paredes, but the Astros third baseman is keeping his focus on the field, rather than the rumors in the media. However, one rumor that Paredes could actually look into surrounding the Astros is their interest in adding a veteran outfielder.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Astros Reportedly Interested in Veteran OF

General view of the Houston Astros hat in the dugout. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As reported by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Houston has shifted its eyes to adding veteran outfielder Michael Conforto ahead of opening day.

McTaggart wrote, "With their chances of trading 3B Isaac Paredes diminishing, the Astros have expressed interest in free agent OF Michael Conforto, a source tells MLB.com," via X (formerly Twitter).

Conforto played with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 138 games last season, holding a .199 AVG, .305 OBP, .333 SLG, and .637 OPS, with a -0.7 WAR. Safe to say that Conforto wasn't proud of how he played last season, but he still holds value to an MLB franchise.

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto (23) hits an RBI single | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If the Astros were to add Conforto, it's likely that Zach Cole, who's projected to be the starting right fielder, would come off the bench, depending on how the franchise views using the veteran. In the past, Conforto has shown he can be a feared hitter at the plate, especially with power, which would aid him well playing in Houston.

Whether or not Conforto would come to play for the Astros remains up in the air, especially when reviewing the comments that the former New York Met had for the Houston franchise following their cheating scandal, as reported by the New York Post's Kevin Kernan.

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto (23) celebrates after scoring a run. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“It’s such a game, there are so many unwritten rules. But there is definitely a clear line, and the fact that they tried to hide it, obviously, they knew they were doing something that gave them an advantage. I can’t imagine that happening in this organization or anywhere else," Conforto said back in 2020.

Given the season he just had and the many years removed from the Astros cheating scandal, perhaps the two parties would be interested in one another. For Conforto's sake, if the price is right, Houston is still a playoff contender, something the former All-Star could get behind.