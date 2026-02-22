Jose Altuve Embraces Any Role With Astros in Pursuit of One Goal

In a 2025 campaign that ended in heartbreak for the Houston Astros, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the front office brought in some reinforcements to give them the best chance at recapturing the AL West division.

One consistent remains for the Astros, regardless of the reinforcements, and that's Jose Altuve is still an impactful player for the franchise. So much so, Altuve was thrown in left field for a handful of games to help the team out. While it didn't go terribly, it shows Altuve is willing to do whatever he's asked.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

That mindset hasn't changed going into 2026 for the former American League MVP. Astros manager Joe Espada said that Altuve will be primarily positioned at second base this season, but that doesn't mean he won't get starts in left field. Regardless, Altuve just wants to win it all one more time.

"I Want to Get That Championship"

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve (27) looks on. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Everybody is working hard to stay on the field and to stay healthy; that's our number one goal," Altuve said via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "If the whole team stays healthy, I think we have a good one and that we can make it to the playoffs again."

Some thought that his stint in left field was purely experimental, but Altuve says he doesn't care where he plays as long as he has an impact on the outcome for his team.

"Playing at second, in left, at DH, whatever, we have a great team. We have to be productive in both our defense and offense and we have the players," he said. "So, I mean, I told Joe (Espada), and I told everybody that whatever they need me to do, I want to win, I want to go back to the playoffs and get that championship."

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) talks with manager Joe Espada (19) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nearing the end of his career, going into his 16th season in the MLB, these years mean more to Altuve as a player and as a leader. He doesn't become a free agent until 2030, so the Astros are banking on the multi-time All-Star to withstand the rest of his contract and still be a help to the franchise he helped bring to stardom.

The Astros got their spring training exhibition games underway, dropping the opener to the Washington Nationals 2-1. Houston hosts the St. Louis Cardinals in its spring training home opener, as the franchise looks to get its first win of 2026 under its belt.