Astros Prospects Led by Walker Janek Spark Buzz With Standout AFL Performances

The Arizona Fall League came to an end on Friday, thus concluding baseball action until the World Baseball Classic begins in March. Each year, the AFL is the hub for every team's best prospects going up against each other and proving themselves against the best competition. For the Houston Astros, they had multiple prospects play well over the course of the league.

Houston had nine prospects appear in the AFL this season, with five of them being ranked in their top 30 list, according to MLB Pipeline. Over the past few seasons, particularly since their World Series season in 2022, the Astros' minor league system has been towards the bottom of baseball in terms of upside and depth.

After a couple of solid drafts in a row, it was the best opportunity for Houston's prospects to prove to people that they're developing in a way that would vault them higher on prospect lists. While multiple players struggled, the Astros boasted one of the best pitchers in the AFL as well as a hard hitting catcher in Walker Janek.

James Hicks, Walker Janek Stood Out Among Their Peers

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Janek was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft and is currently the number four prospect in the Astros system. In 92 games at High-A in 2025, the backstop had a terrific offensive season for a catcher in his first full season of work.

The 23-year-old posted a .766 OPS with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 stolen bases, an incredibly impressive number for the position he plays. Offensive-minded catchers are hard to come by in baseball, and with a good AFL, Janek could have vaulted himself up prospect lists given the position he plays.

He did just that. Janek got off to a hot start and, despite cooling down at the end, still had impressive numbers. In 13 games, the catcher smacked four doubles and hit three home runs, driving in 20. His 20 RBIs were the second most on his Scottsdale team.

Janek's .769 OPS was in line with his season OPS, but what's important is that he continued to be the same hitter while facing the best collection of pitching he's seen thus far in his career. He struggled with the strikeout, walking just four times to 22 strikeouts, but that's something that could be ironed out. He could make his debut sooner rather than later if he continues to hit.

On the other side of the ball, Houston had two impressive pitchers showcase their stuff. Anderson Brito, the highest-ranked of the two, gave up five earned runs in 11.1 innings, a 3.97 ERA, but that's not what was impressive.

The right-hander struck out 22 batters, a 17.5 K/9 after striking out 11.9 per nine during the regular season. According to MLB Pipeline, there are some who think that Brito is Houston's best pitching prospect and this AFL was more ammo for that contingent.

Brito walked 5.6 batters per nine in the AFL and 5.1 per nine during the regular season, which could hold him back as a starter. If he can reel his command in, Brito could be dangerous.

James Hicks is not as celebrated as Brito, but he had a brilliant fall. Ranked 26th on the Astros' top 30, he was sent to the AFL after a tough 2025, where he had a 5.59 ERA in 46.2 innings. The right-hander bounced back in a big way, throwing 14 innings and not allowing a run. He was the only pitcher to go scoreless through the entire league in Scottsdale.

Hicks only allowed nine base runners, posting a 0.571 WHIP and 12.2 K/9. He was helped by walking only two batters as well.

After a tough 2025 regular season at Double-A, Hicks showed that his stuff plays against high level competition.