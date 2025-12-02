Astros Proposed Framber Valdez Backup Plan Could Wind Up Being Upgrade

The Houston Astros head into the offseason with pitching additions at the top of their to-do list following their first missed playoff appearance in close to a decade.

While a huge reason for the failures were injuries in the pitching staff, increased depth outside the top-two certainly would have helped a team which got so unlucky with ailments to their arms.

As longtime ace Framber Valdez likely gets set to depart however, Houston will need another frontline starter to join young budding superstar Hunter Brown at the top of their rotation. Assuming the likely occurs and the Astros don't re-sign Valdez, an intriguing backup plan has emerged.

In an article this week, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named a Plan B for each big-name free agent pursuit, and in the case of Houston and Valdez, it's Miller's belief that Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is the solution.

Astros Linked to Potential Short-Term Deal for Zac Gallen

Sep 29, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Houston Astros in the first inning at Chase Field. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"From 2020-24, Valdez was worth 14.7 bWAR," Miller wrote. "Well, during that same half-decade, Zac Gallen was worth 16.9 bWAR in Arizona, and he's nearly two years younger than Valdez. The problem is Gallen had a horrific walk year, to the point where it was plausible he would accept the $22.025M qualifying offer. Houston could swoop in and snag a co-ace for Hunter Brown with something like a $22.5M offer for 2026 with a club option for another 5/$125M which converts to a 2/$40M player option if declined."

Houston has been connected to Gallen really since the season came to a close, and a huge part of the reason is his likely willingness to take on a short-term deal after a 2025 season which was as disappointing as any other year in his career.

Gallen was not exactly awful in 2025, but by his own standards and what many expected in his contract year, it was a flop. This could wind up working to the benefit of Astros general manager Dana Brown though as he tries to lure the right-hander to Houston.

Astros Should Be All Over Potential Gallen Deal

Jul 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Chase Field. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This past season, it was a 4.83 ERA and unfortunate looking 13-15 record, however aided by a 1.260 WHIP, Gallen still had a 1.1 bWAR after making another full slate of starts for the Diamondbacks.

The command on the 30-year-old dropped in 2024 and started the downward trend, but Gallen was able to improve his walk numbers some in 2025 and show flashes of the Cy Young candidate version of himself from 2022-2023.

If Houston thinks there's any chance they can get close to that version of Gallen, they should be willing to offer him the moon on a one-year deal with the potential option to bring him back beyond just 2026.

2025 may have just been an off campaign for the veteran former superstar, and the version of himself he was two years ago would absolutely be an upgrade from Valdez, without the added drama.

As the winter meetings approach next week, look for the Astros to get very involved in the Gallen sweepstakes and try to land themselves a new second ace to pair with Brown.

