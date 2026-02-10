Astros Now Appear Less Likely to Trade Isaac Paredes as Top Suitor Drops Out

The Houston Astros have been one of the stories of the offseason following their first missed playoff appearance in close to a decade as they look to try to get back to contention.

With the way things shook out at the trade deadline and the return of Carlos Correa though -- who is now set to take on the full time third base role -- questions are having to be answered as to how the infield is going to be aligned.

As unfortunate as it is, one of Houston's most productive players from the 2025 season in key trade return piece Isaac Paredes is the most logical name to be moved. Christian Walker's contract makes him impossible to deal, and Paredes seems to not have a spot.

Over the last few weeks, rumors connecting Paredes to the Boston Red Sox have swirled, but with a deal not coming together yet, Boston has turned another direction. The Red Sox acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers likely to play third base for them on Monday, which likely takes a deal with Houston off the table.

Astros No Longer Dealing with Desperate Red Sox in Paredes Trade

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With Boston giving up some legitimate assets to acquire Durbin from Milwaukee, they have likely landed their every day third baseman and will no longer be desperate to acquire Paredes, even if the latter is the higher ceiling player.

It's not to say Paredes is not going to be moved because as it was reported over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as several other teams have been calling Houston and trying to land the slugger for likely varying return packages.

Perhaps the Brewers now could be a team who tries to make the move for Paredes as this is still likely far from over, but given that the Red Sox were almost certainly the preferred destination because of the potential return, a deal is unquestionably less likely.

What Happens Next with Astros and Paredes?

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When there's this much smoke around a player and the trade market, there usually is fire as well, and there is no question that any team in baseball who has an infielding need would love to land the services of Paredes.

The 26-year-old slashed .254/.352/.458 in 2025 to post a 2.3 bWAR in just 102 games played and is potentially one of the more underrated hitters in all of baseball. It's a unique situation for Houston almost being forced to deal him, but with a list of suitors at least a few teams long, they should be able to squeeze some legitimate value.

A trade still feels like the most likely outcome here, but with Boston now out of the equation entirely, the eventual destination just became anyone's guess, as did the potential compensation in the deal going back to the Astros.

With spring training officially here this week, it shouldn't be long before fans have some answers.

