How to Watch Astros Look to Take Series at Fenway Against Red Sox: TV, Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros dropped the opening game of this three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday evening. They fell to the Red Sox 3-1 in a matchup that was frustrating because of what didn’t happen.

Carlos Correa homered into the Green Monster seats and collected a total of three hits, but he couldn’t carry the weight. Houston went 0-6 with runners in scoring positions and left an astounding 10 stranded baserunners.

This was the kind of loss that has, sadly, defined the Astros 2026 season so far. They get plenty of traffic on the bases, but don’t find a way to score.

Maybe the stats lit a fire in them on Saturday or maybe it is just further evidence of inconsistency but the team bounced back on Saturday in Game 2 when they pounded out 12 hits and won the game 6-3.

Spencer Arrighetti had a solid outing to take the win. Brice Matthews had a breakout performance when he hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning. This certainly helped Arrighetti get to a season record of 4-0.

The excitement was contained a bit after Christian Walker was hit in the head by a Tyler Samaniego fastball. In a postgame interview Walker reported that his helmet took the brunt of the 93 mph fastball.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:35 pm ET, Sunday

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Astros: Space City Home Network

Radio: Astros: KBME 790AM/94.5 FM HD-2

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cody Bolton | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.79) vs. Red Sox: LHP Ranger Suarez (2-2, 3.09)

Houston will look to Cody Bolton for Sunday’s finale. This sheds some light on the dire need of healthy pitching in the Astros. Bolton is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA across his four appearances this season. His best outing was 4.1 innings of two-run ball against Colorado on April 6 and that was his best showing so far. His walk numbers are also concerning as he has eight in just 9.1 innings.

Bolton will need to throw strikes early on in Game 3 to hold off Boston and give the Astros a chance to take the series.

Boston is sending their biggest offseason acquisition to the mound in Ranger Suarez. So far Suarez is proving that his five-year, $130 million deal was well worth the money spent. The Venezuelan carries a 3.09 ERA and an outstanding 0.94 WHIP across six starts and 35 innings of work. He has been impressive with 29 strikeouts to just nine walks.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain), INF Nick Allen (mid-back spasms), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain);

15-Day Injured List: RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 right hamstring strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain);

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left bicep tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain).