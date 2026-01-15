Astros Set Spring Training Reporting Dates for Pitchers, Catchers, Hitters

The Houston Astros have set their reporting dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for spring training next month.

The Astros will be at their CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches complex, spring training and player development home in West Palm Beach, Fla., which they share with the Washington Nationals. They will play their home games at the 8,000-seat stadium on site and features six practice fields.

Once they report, the Astros will be gearing up for their opening day contest at Daikin Park in Houston against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26. The Astros start the season with a seven-game homestand, with four games against the Angels and then three against the Boston Red Sox.

Astros Spring Training Reporting Dates

Houston’s pitchers and catchers will report to the facility first and hold their first workouts on Feb. 11. Position players follow with their first workout on Feb. 16, per MLB.com.

When it comes to pitchers and catchers, the buzz will surround new pitcher Tatsuya Imai, who signed a three-year deal out of Japan to pitch for Houston. Given Imai’s fame in Japan, there is likely to be a significant Japanese media contention at spring training. He may only be with the franchise for a season, depending on whether he exercises his opt-out after the 2026 season.

When position players arrive Jose Altuve will report for another spring training. The 35-year-old has four more years left on his contract and is coming off a season in which he slashed .265/.329/.442 with 26 home runs and 77 RBI in 155 games, the most game he’d played in a season since 2016, when he played in 161. Recently, Altuve was selected No. 81 in the MLB Top 100 on MLB Network.

Houston begins its spring training schedule on Feb. 21 against the Washington Nationals at the CACTI facility. The next day, the Astros host the St. Louis Cardinals, followed by their first road game at the New York Mets on Feb. 24.

On March 3, the Astros will face Team Venezuela in an exhibition game in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, which starts later in the week. One way or another, Altuve — a Venezuela native — will play in that game.

The Astros’ top prospects are scheduled to play the Miami Marlins’ top prospects in the annual spring breakout game on March 19 at the CACTI facility.

When Houston breaks camp, they’ll return home to Daikin Park and host their Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, on March 23 and 24 before a day off to prepare for the season opener.

