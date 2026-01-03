How Yusei Kikuchi Paved Astros’ Path to Tatsuya Imai

Since 2017, something clearly has changed for the better when a pitcher takes their talents to Houston, Texas. Over the last several seasons, the Houston Astros have made it possible for their starting pitchers to reach their true potential.

It happened with Justin Verlander reinventing himself in his late 30s. It happened with Gerrit Cole producing video game numbers during his prime, and it happened with Charlie Morton turning into a multi-time All-Star during Father Time.

Most recently, it happened to Yusei Kikuchi. The Astros could very well be doing the same thing with their recent signing of Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai.

How The Astros Elevated Kikuchi

Let's get into some backstory with the most recent example in Kikuchi. It was well known he had amazing stuff prior to coming to Houston, it just didn't quite execute well on the statsheet.



In the years pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, Kikuchi's stats translated to an ERA north of 4 and a WHIP around 1.30. Kikuchi did put away a hefty amount of batters via the strikeout, but he was overall predictable, using his fastball the most, nearly 50% with Toronto. His secondary pitch he used was his curveball at 22.7%, a pitch that often was susceptible to the long ball.

After getting traded to Houston, the Astros front office tweaked his pitch usage, prioritizing his slider, a pitch he only used 16.9% of the time, increasing it to 37.2% and lowering his curveball usage immensely to 9.4%, and his fastball usage ot 41.8%.

This translated to Kikuchi finishing 2024 with a 5-1 record, sporting a 2.70 ERA in 60 innings while striking out 76 and a 0.93 WHIP. A short sample size of two months, this was statistically his best season with a team.

Poised to make a statement in the postseason, he was never given a chance. The Astros got swept in the Wild Card round by the Detroit Tigers, not allowing Kikuchi to pitch a single inning on the mound.

Nevertheless, Kikuchi's strong second half with Houston could have paved the way for a possible re-signing to remain in H-Town. The 34-year-old did express interest in coming back.

#Astros Yusei Kikuchi (and his interpreter Yusuke Oshima) on his short stint with the Astros this year.



“I can see why Houston’s a really good organization, really good team for years. And so hopefully if there’s a chance I’d like to come back.”#Relentless pic.twitter.com/ek21gP0dHT — Lorenzo (@lorenzodelgad0) October 2, 2024

That didn't happen, though, as the Los Angeles Angels came in to sign the 34-year-old on a more lucrative deal. Kikuchi's time with the Astros may have been brief, but this set the tone for future Japanese pitchers. That's where Tatsuya Imai comes into play.

How The Astros Can Do The Same With Imai

Aside from being both from Japan, Imai and Kikuchi each share the same agent in Scott Boras. On the Crush City Podcast with Athletic contributor Chandler Rome and co-host Tyler Stafford, Rome mentions how Boras was impressed with the gameplan of tweaking Kikuchi's game and pitch usage, turning him into a more formidable pitcher.

Scott Boras, who represents both Yusei Kikuchi and Tatsuya Imai, told @Chandler_Rome that he was very impressed with how Houston helped Kikuchi improve.



"Don't discount Kikuchi's two months here. I think that left a resonating presence with Scott Boras." pic.twitter.com/VVA1euMPqW — Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) January 1, 2026

"We all saw what Kikuchi could do down the stretch. He parlayed that into a big payday with the Angels," Rome mentioned. He also went on to cite how Boras saw firsthand what the Astros' pitching department can do to elevate their arms to their highest potential. The first japnese pitcher in Kikuchi to wear the Astros uniform that has at least some of the same profile as Imai.

The Astros have proven to other markets in the baseball world that coming to Houston will maintain, if not elevate, your game if you are a pitcher. For Imai's stuff, he solely relies on a fastball in the mid-90s and a splitter to change vertical eye levels on hitters.

Imai also has a changeup, but the most break he has on his pitches is his slider, a pitch in which the Astros encouraged Kikuchi to use more, which was deemed successful in his short Astros stint.

"Yusei's transition with houston's clubhouse was seamless," Rome added. "He didnt know anyone, didn't have any other japanese players. Don't discount Kikuchi's two months here. I think that left a resonating presence with Scott Boras."

If a player on a team finds success in their development staff's suggestions and ideas, then it makes them more comfortable playing for them. It's a classic case of Kikuchi walking so Imai can run.

