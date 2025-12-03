Astros Should Attempt to Acquire One Of Two Stars from Imploding Team

This offseason's free agents has pushed many Houston Astros fans and media speculation on where they'll be headed and how much they'll sign. The Astros are in desperate need of pitching rotation depth, especially with free agent and two-time All-Star Framber Valdez likely departing for greener pastures — emphasis on the green.

Astros Trading Is An Option

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Notable free agent suitors to bolster their rotation under ace Hunter Brown consist of Ranger Suarez, Michael King, and Zac Gallen. While there are many others, these types of free agent starters are should be what the Astros look to open their checkbook. But what about starters on teams with multiple years of team control?

The Twins Go Back To The Drawing Board

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enter the Minnesota Twins. The Twin Cities are currently on a reset. They just missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, placing fourth in the AL Central division. In the middle of 2025, before the trade deadline, the Twins imploded on a massive sell off, waiving the white flag. This led to trading away most of their core players, including All-Star closer Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa back to the Astros. In total, they sent away 11 players in exchange for cash and prospects.

To finish cleaning house, Minnesota did not renew manager Rocco Baldelli's contract.

Longtime Twin Byron Buxton just announced he is willing to waive his no trade clause, making it easier for the Twins to continue shedding salary and letting go of the rest of their core. Starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez are still on the chopping block.

Lopez and Ryan Planned To Be Off The Books

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to Brad Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Twins are likely going to ship Lopez or Ryan. Ryan is likely going to leave before Lopez, mainly because he has more trade value. He is still under two years of team control worth $6 million a year, is 29 years old and just had a career year in 2025. In 31 starts, Ryan pitched to a 13-10 record, 3.42 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP, striking out 194 batters in 171 innings. This literally illustrates a number two option, a no-brainer for the Astros.

Jeff Passan of ESPN states there's a 50/50 chance Ryan gets shipped off to another organization. Having the 29-year in Daikin Park can work for Houston, but a career year plus multiple years of team control will come at a steep price. It's likely the Astros will need to fork over a bevy of top prospects to make the Twins happy in starting their rebuild. Brice Matthews, Jacob Melton, and a top pitching prospect likely to be Miguel Ullola or James Hicks. Hicks just won the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year.

Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

What about Lopez? The 29-year old right hander signed a 4-year, $73 million deal with Minnesota back in 2023. He is currently under contract through 2027 and has slightly lower trade value due to a shoulder injury last season. Lopez, overall has been a solid arm in the starting rotation. between 2022-2024, Lopez posted a 3.0 WAR and 32 starts on average, a sub 4.00 ERA, striking out at 202 batters while logging in at least 180 innings.

Following his injury in 2025, Lopez pitched in 13 starts going 5-4 with a sub 3.00 ERA in 75.2 innings. Aside from going on the injured list, the 29-year old is another piece the Astros could go for over Ryan. Lopez' contract is more expensive but his trade value is lower on a multi prospect exchange.

Lopez or Ryan?

Asking for Lopez instead of Ryan is a more sensible move. Should the Astros ask the Twins front office how much for Lopez, they probably won't offer as much of a return compared to Ryan. Minnesota is looking for prospects and money, which is what the Astros do have. At this point it's better to match salary than give up most of your future.

Recommended Articles