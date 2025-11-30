MLB Insider Believes Power-Hitting Catcher is Astros' Best Trade Candidate

The Houston Astros have some improvements to make to the roster after missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Astros still have plenty of talent, but the team is most likely going to lose some major players for the second straight offseason.

Framber Valdez is a free agent, and it is not looking like the ace will return to Houston. Additionally, Houston is likely losing Victor Caratini to free agency. Caratini played 114 games in 2025, with a majority of them being at catcher. The Astros will have to find a way to replace him, but their problem behind the plate does not stop there.

The annual Winter Meetings are just over a week away, which is when teams really start making moves. Whether it be via free agency or on the trade market, a lot of big-time moves are made during this week. The Astros are not an exception. They have some moves to make, and one MLB insider believes their power-hitting catcher is the team's best trade candidate.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com went through each team's best trade candidate heading into the meetings in Orlando. For Houston, that player is Yainer Diaz.

Why Would the Astros Trade Yainer Diaz?

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) runs after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Diaz is one of the better offensive catchers in the MLB. This past season, the 27-year-old slashed .256/.284/.417 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI. Diaz reached 20 home runs for the second time in three full seasons at the big league level, but his batting average and OPS both took dips.

The power-hitting backstop has some plate discipline issues, but he still makes a lot of contact. Despite being in the first percentile in chase rate, Diaz is in the 77th percentile in strikeout rate and 67th percentile in squared up percentage. He may be a free-swinging type of hitter, but his approach works for him.

The downside of Diaz's game is his defense. He is one of the worst in the MLB at both blocks above average (28th percentile) and framing (18th percentile). His defense is not doing the pitching staff any favors, but it is hard to ignore his offensive contributions.

His defense could be a reason the Astros decide to move on. But his bat is the reason Houston would be able to receive a huge return. The Dominican backstop still has three years of team control, as well. He would slot into the middle of the lineup with whatever team he goes to, and he would be there for at least three seasons.

Who Would the Astros Have Left To Fill In at Catcher?

Sep 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Cesar Salazar (18) talks with starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) on the mound during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Astros are probably losing Caratini to free agency. Now, there is still a chance for Caratini to return to Daiken Park, but it is more likely he will end up elsewhere. If the Astros decide to give him a new contract, it would make trading Diaz a lot easier.

As the offseason continues, resigning Caratini seems to be becoming less likely. With him gone, Houston would need to be confident in whoever they have behind Diaz if they are going to trade him.

There are quite a few catchers on the market headed into the winter meetings. Leading the pack is J.T. Realmuto. The Astros have not been linked to the All-Star catcher, but there are options if Houston wants to make a trade involving Diaz.

The most realistic possibility is the Astros filling that hole from within. The only other catcher on the 40-man roster is Cesar Salazar. He has only played in 36 total games in the MLB, and his career OPS is below .600. Salazar was less than impressive in his 13 games played this past season, so it is not likely that he is the long-term solution.

The Rule 5 draft is also a possibility for the Astros. However, their roster is full. If they were to make a selection, that player would have to be added to the 26-man roster immediately.

Trading Diaz would put a massive hole in their lineup. If Houston does decide to move him at some point during the offseason, the Astros will need to make sure they have the players to replace him.

