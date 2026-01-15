Astros To Sign Third Cuban International Prospect In the Last Two Years

There's never enough prospects to sign for the Houston Astros, especially in the Caribbean islands. Cuban and Dominican talent is in a constant flux, an area where the Astros secured many ties. Examples include Cristian Javier, slugger Yordan Alvarez, and All-Star ace Framber Valdez. At one point they were young and raw, searching for a shot at the big leagues, much like probable signing prospect Jack Valbrune.

Valbrune, a prospect from Santiago de Cuba, had been in discussions with Houston to play for the organization since last year. His heritage stems from both Haiti, France, and Cuba.

Valbrune's Specs For The Astros

According to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR, Valbrune is noted to have a great hitting ability with power potential and strong plate discipline. Highlights include a slashline of .438/.528/.575, with 4 doubles, 3 triples, 14 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases during the U-15 National Championship in 2023, when he was just fifteen years old. He left Cuba that same year, and will be officially eligible to sign with Houston on Thursday, January 15th.

Defensively, Romero cites Valbrune's arm and speed as above average. Although he is capable of playing multiple positions, he is more suited to play corner outfield to showcase high-flying athleticism.

Astros Add Third Cuban Prospect In Two Years

Cuban OF Jack Valbrune was declared a free agent by the MLB Office in recent hours, per source.



He will sign with the Astros for around $375,000 starting January 15, opening the 2025–2026 international class.



Trained at Javier Rodríguez Academy. Great hitting ability. pic.twitter.com/eQxTR7dP7y — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 13, 2026

The 17-year old's reported deal will consist of a bonus worth $375,000, fully guaranteed. He is the third Cuban international prospect the Astros have signed dating back to 2024, joining Yuaxander Silveira and Kevin Alvarez.

Alvarez, who just turned 18, is a surefire top international Astros prospect south of the Western Hemisphere. Him and Valbrune are additions of a possible new young core to form in the next few years.

Both Valbrune and Alvarez came from the Javier Rodriguez Baseball Academy, which is regarded as one of the most recognized institutions for developing Cuban talent with international potential. Alvarez in particular, had been scouted by the Astros dating back to late 2024.

More Astros News