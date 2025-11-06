Astros Slugger Viewed as One of Top 40 Trade Candidates This Offseason
The Houston Astros began the process of reducing their roster logjam.
As expected by some, starting pitcher Luis Garcia was placed on outright waivers following him undergoing his second Tommy John surgery after making just two starts this year. But perhaps more surprisingly was that Chas McCormick was also placed on waivers, which likely ends his time with the organization.
While moving on from McCormick helps reduce their outfield logjam, the infield is still something that needs to be addressed following the acquisition of Carlos Correa ahead of the trade deadline this past season.
That's why Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors views Christian Walker as a top 40 trade candidate this winter, as he has the slugger at No. 36 on his list.
Why Trading Christian Walker Makes Sense
It's no secret first base has befuddled the Astros ever since they moved on from Yuli Gurriel. They signed Jose Abreu in free agency, which looked like an incredible deal. However, he was beyond a disaster for the franchise, and he ultimately had to be cut because he was so unplayable.
Houston felt like they solved the problem last offseason when they handed Walker a lucrative three-year, $60 million contract. Unfortunately for everyone, the aging slugger didn't live up to that deal in 2025, and with $40 million remaining on his contract, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Astros try and get out of it.
"Speaking of Walker, it seems there's a good chance Houston will try to take a mulligan on this contract in the offseason. ... There's no easy way to alleviate this logjam of pricey players, but eating some of Walker's contract and finding a new home for him would be the best path toward fielding a complete roster in 2026," Adams wrote.
However, there is a risk that comes with making that decision for the Astros. While he was disappointing this year, which raised concerns about how this contract is going to age as he gets older, Walker could also be a prime bounce back candidate in 2026.
Sometimes a full season is needed for a player to adjust to his new surroundings. And if that's the case for Walker, then Houston would be getting rid of a first baseman who posted OPS+ marks of 120 or higher in each of the last three years with the Arizona Diamondbacks while he also slugged 30-plus home runs twice.
Still, shipping out Walker and shifting Isaac Paredes over to first base might be the best long-term thing for the Astros, as that would allow them to move off an expensive contract while holding onto an ascending player.