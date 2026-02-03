Astros Still Haunted by These Two Controversial Trades, Frustration Lingers

The Houston Astros have made some questionable moves over the last decade, many of which left fans in a state of confusion, combined with frustration.

Recent years have been considered a roller coaster for the franchise, filled with unpredictable ups and downs. After clinching their second World Series victory just a few short years ago in 2022, five years after their first in 2017, the Astros plummeted during their 2025 campaign. When looking at the big picture, not much time has passed between then and now. How does a ballclub change so drastically in such a short period of time?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Of course, in Houston's case, persistent injuries have been an ongoing issue, but trades have also played a major factor. With that, there are a few transactions from recent years that were quite controversial. Here are two of the most notable.

Gold Glover Off to Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dubón | William Liang-Imagn Images

The controversy with this move was that it was largely a financial decision. The two-time Gold Glove Award recipient had spent four years with the Astros, slashing .256/.292/.367 with a .659 OPS and 24 homers through 485 games.

But on Nov. 15, 2025, Houston shipped him off to the Braves in exchange for Nick Allen. Although Allen, a 27-year-old infielder, was recently named a Gold Glove finalist, he does not provide the same level of power that Dubón has displayed over the years. The financial motivation behind this transaction could end up hurting the franchise in the long run.

Key Slugger Traded After Seven Successful Years

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

On Dec. 13, 2024, famed slugger Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs in a groundbreaking move made by the Astros. In return, Houston received Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski. Paredes was the most noteworthy acquisition of the three-player return hall, but fans did not waste any time expressing their concerns when the transaction was initiated.

The Cubs were looking for a boost on offense, and Tucker easily met that bar. However, Tucker played an illustrious career with the Astros, slashing .274/.353/.516 and a .870 OPS. Along the way, he registered 125 homers and 417 RBIs through 633 games.

Losing Tucker was particularly frustrating and created a polarizing situation. Houston was looking to regain traction at the plate, and trading one of their most valuable hitters was not seen as a wise move by many.

Now, Paredes is the hot topic involving the Astros this offseason, leaving many worried that perhaps they will ship him out, too. Rest assured, nothing has been made official yet, but Houston is no stranger to surprising fans with shocking moves.

More Houston Astros News