Ranking Astros Most Notable Acquisitions Ahead of Upcoming Campaign

Considering their collapsed 2025 campaign, many were hoping to see the Houston Astros show more aggression in free agency and the trade market this offseason, but compared to other ballclubs in the Major Leagues, the Astros have remained on the quieter side.

Although they've been relatively quiet, they've still managed to land a few notable players. With spring training right around the corner, we've ranked their four most notable acquisitions this offseason based on expected impact.

4. Ryan Weiss

Kansas City Royals player Ryan Weiss | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Right-hander Weiss signed with Houston in December after playing internationally for the past two seasons. In December, he signed a one-year deal, ready to kick off his career in the Major Leagues.

His performance with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO, the 29-year-old recorded a 2.7 ERA and 207 strikeouts across 178.2 innings pitched through 30 starts. Weiss is likely going to make a valuable addition to the Astros' starting rotation this year.

3. Nick Allen

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Allen made his MLB debut in April 2022 with the Athletics, with whom he played for three seasons. In November 2024, they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league player Jared Johnson.

During his 2025 season with the Braves, he slashed .221/.284/.251 with a .535 OPS and 22 RBIs through 135 games. Once November of last year rolled around, he was shipped out to Houston in exchange for Mauricio Dubón.

Allen was a National League Gold Glove Award finalist at shortstop, which is telling of his defensive abilities. Losing Dubón was a bit of a risk, but having Allen on defense is a beneficial asset.

2. Mike Burrows

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mike Burrows | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

In a three-team swap, the Astros acquired 26-year-old Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates in December. Having made his MLB debut in April 2024, he still has plenty of young energy to offer Houston, but just enough experience in the Majors to provide leadership.

Last year with the Pirates, the right-hander registered a 3.94 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 96.0 innings pitched through 23 games, 19 of which he started. He's not considered a flamethrower on the mound, but he does have a unique arm with a weapon of a changeup.

1. Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Imai previously played in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, where he recorded a 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 163.2 innings pitched across 24 starts in 2025. In early January, he signed a three-year, $54 million contract with Houston.

The 27-year-old right-hander has received high praise from the franchise, and hopes are held high for his potential. He will act as an anchor for the rotation with little risk involved for Houston.

