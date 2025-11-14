Hunter Brown Stands Alone as Astros’ Only MLB Awards Honoree

The Houston Astros have nothing but good things to say about their newest pitching ace, and no, it isn't Framber Valdez. They had one starter in the rotation emerge as one of the best in baseball, let alone just on their roster, Hunter Brown.

Brown had a breakout season early in his career with a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts, which is why his name was listed as a finalist for the Cy Young with guys like Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crotchet. Even though he didn't win, it feels as if it is only a matter of time before his name is called.

Now, the First and Second All-MLB Teams were announced, and even though the Astros didn't have any position players named, it is an honor that Brown was thrown in the mix with some of the best in the business.

Hunter Brown in 2025

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Astros' starter might not have walked away with his first Cy Young, but he was named to the Second Team All-MLB Team for starting pitchers. Brown finished the year with his best season yet:

2.43 ERA

133 Total Hits

50 Earned Runs

206 Strikeouts

1.03 WHIP

.201 Opponent's Batting Average

For comparison's sake, Skubal (who was a member of the first team) finished the year with:

2.21 ERA

141 Total Hits

48 Earned Runs

241 Strikeouts

0.89 WHIP

.200 Opponent's Batting Average

Brown just finished his third full season in the majors, and he continues to get better and better, having far exceeded all expectations management had of him. This seems to be only a stepping stone to an eventual lucrative career for the young man.

It might be too early to look at 2026, but the year Brown just had could make a significant impact. Why, you ask? Well, Valdez is now in free agency, and since he has been exceptional, he is more than likely looking at a contract that could range in the $150M range.

If an organization is going to pay a sum like that wouldn't the pitcher need to be the best on the team? Well, Brown proved that Valdez might not be that. This season doesn't necessarily mean that the Astros won't resign Valdez, but it does mean they are not forced to.

The Astros' season came to a close much sooner than the organization would have liked. They were riddled with injuries and could not hold off the Seattle Mariners for the division. That is all in the past now, with what looks like a bright future ahead for 2026.