Grading Astros Defense After Ending Eight-Year Playoff Streak in 2025
The Houston Astros ended their eight-year playoff streak after falling apart at the end of the season. The American League was very strong this season, so their 87-75 record was not good enough to make the postseason.
The Astros did a lot of things well in 2025. But defense was one of the strongest parts of their game. Here is how their defense graded out, despite not playing October baseball.
Grading the Astros Defensive Season
Looking at the stats, the Astros ranked eighth in fielding percentage in the MLB. Additionally, Houston committed the third-fewest throwing errors, while finishing with the second-best Outs Above Average (OAA). As a team, Houston was very good in the field, and a big reason for their 85 wins.
There were a few individual defensive performances that stood out. In fact, two Astros position players have been named finalists for the American League Gold Glove.
Cam Smith was acquired from the Chicago Cubs, and the move has seemed to pay off. The third baseman made the move to right field full-time. Smith was in the 70th percentile in OAA, 88th percentile in arm strength and 95th percentile in speed per Baseball Savant.
The former first-round pick's combination of speed, range and arm strength makes him an asset in the outfield. His rookie season was proof that Smith can be the long-term answer in right field for the Astros.
Mauricio Dubon is the other player up for a Gold Glove. He played every fielding position except for catcher this year, making him a true utility player. On the year, Dubon finished with an OAA of 20, putting him in the 99th percentile. He is a capable defender at every position, making it easy to see why he is a Gold Glove finalist.
Jeremy Pena and Jake Meyers are both solid defenders, as well. Both players ranked above the 95th percentile in OAA at their respective positions. Both players made a solid case to be finalists for the Gold Glove, but were ultimately left off the list. Still, their defense should not go unnoticed.
Houston is one of the better defensive teams in all of baseball. This is not an anomaly, either. The Astros should remain great defensively for years to come. Both Pena and Smith are still young, while Meyers and Dubon will continue to have a spot in the lineup.
Final Grade: A-