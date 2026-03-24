Houston Astros Top 5 Prospects and Where They Will Likely Start 2026 Season

The Houston Astros’ farm system ranks at number 29 in the league, with only the San Diego Padres ranking worse. This doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as the organization consistently falls at the bottom of these rankings.

Even with this type of history, the Astros usually find a way to win. In fact, the 2025 campaign was the first one in eight years not to make the postseason. It is hard to make an argument that they need to try harder when they keep finding success, but imagine if they were to upgrade their prospects.

This year, the prospect list has some talent on it, but none that made the Top 100 list from the MLB. Here we review Houston’s top 5-ranked prospects and where they will likely start the 2026 season.

1. Kevin Alvarez, OF

The number one-ranked prospect was acquired by the Astros during the amateur 2025 draft from Cuba. The left-handed outfielder is just 18 years old and represents a long-term development project for the team.

Alvarez is still years away from reaching the major leagues, but his trajectory is pointed in the right direction. Currently, he is projected to reach the MLB field in 2029. His age likely dictates that he will begin the year in Single-A.

For now Alvarez represents the team’s willingness to have patience with development and is a great example of a future building block rather than any sort of immediate contributions.

2. Xavier Neyens, SS

Neyens is projected to begin the 2026 campaign at the Single-A level. He was drafted by the Astros in the first round of the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The 19-year-old will continue to gain experience and get a handle on facing professional pitching. So far, Neyens has displayed the ability to have raw power and offensive upside. He will continue to develop the ability to recognize pitches and gain consistency at the plate.

3. Ethan Frey, OF

LSU Tigers designated hitter Ethan Frey | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old drafted by the Houston in the third round of the 2025 MLB June Amateur draft is projected to start at the High-A level in 2026.

Frey’s athleticism and defensive versatility are proving to make him an intriguing prospect. His next challenge will be maintaining consistent offensive production as he progresses up the ranks of the minors.

If he comes out and has a strong showing at High-A, Frey could be on track for a promotion to Double-A late in the season.

4. Brice Matthews, Everywhere

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews | William Liang-Imagn Images

Is everywhere a position?

Matthews has the ability to play both second and third base. Lately, though, Matthews has been given a chance to play outfield, and it feels like that is where he is going to be when the official roster comes out.

Given his positional flexibility, he has the chance to make an immediate impact for the team. He will begin the 2026 season on the MLB team roster.

Joe Espada didn’t even hesitate when talking about the young talent.

“He’s having a heck of a spring. Swinging the bat well, playing all over the field, stealing bases. The athleticism is what we are looking for. He gives you that versatility for me to do a lot of things with him on the field.”

He has risen through the Astros system quickly and certainly has been impressive so far. During his spring training games, he took 36 at-bats, hit one home run, slashed .250/.400/.417 with a .817 OPS and had 10 RBI, while stealing eight bases.

5. Walker Janek, C

MLB Houston Astros catcher Walker Janek | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Janek represents the next wave of prospects working their way toward Houston. He is expected to begin the 2026 season at Double-A.

Janek was drafted by Houston in the first round of the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft from Sam Houston State University.

He was given the invite to spring training this year as a non-roster invite. He played in seven games and turned heads. In a small sample size, Janek looked much better than he did early on in 2024 and 2025.

He slashed a remarkable .455/.571/.909 with a 1.481 OPS, one home run, five RBI and four strikeouts in 11 at-bats. Yes, this is a very small sample size, but there is a lot of promise there. He also stole four bases while on the field.

Catcher is a position where the Astros need depth, and Janek could be a very important piece to that puzzle if he continues to progress through the minors with a strong bat.