How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs Mariners: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

This week of baseball has not been kind to the Houston Astros. After a series loss in Sacramento to the Athletics, the Astros looked to right the ship against the Colorado Rockies. What ensued was a series sweep where they were outscored 23-9.

In Houston's 9-1 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday, starting pitcher Cristian Javier exited the game after one inning with right shoulder tightness. Soon after, center fielder Jake Meyers had to leave the game due to lower back tightness.

It was a rough outing at Coors Field, and the three-city road trip will conclude in Seattle with a four-game series against the Mariners. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs Mariners

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez motions towards the dugout. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Astros: Tatsuya Imai (1-0, 4.32 ERA) vs. Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-1, 0.71 ERA)

Imai will toe the rubber for the third time in his major league career. His debut got off to a bumpy start, lasting 2.2 innings. He allowed four earned runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. He struggled to locate, and Imai's day was done.

However, his second start went much better, as he threw 5.2 scoreless innings while only allowing three hits. He struck out nine hitters while walking three. Imai heavily utilizes his four-seam fastball and slider. He uses those pitches a combined 88%, according to Baseball Savant. Imai has generated a lot of swing-and-miss, which could bode well against the Mariners.

Seattle's offense has gotten off to a rough start. They're currently in the top three in strikeouts (133) and have the league's worst batting average (.184). That combination could allow Imai to have a good start.

Hancock has been tremendous for Seattle's rotation. He's allowed one earned run across 12.2 innings and has 14 strikeouts to one walk. The 26-year-old is hard to hit off, so a pitcher's duel could be in the cards for this first game.

Astros Injuries

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown pitches. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

TBD: RHP Cristian Javier (right shoulder tightness), OF Jake Meyers (lower back tightness)

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow)