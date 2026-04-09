Astros Early Usage of ABS Challenge System Could Raise Concerns

The ABS Challenge System has been a hot topic among the Major League Baseball community this year, but becoming accustomed to the new system has been no easy feat for ballclubs across the nation, including the Houston Astros.

The Astros have been actively using their challenges, but they haven't been nearly as successful as some of their opponents. The data displayed by Baseball Savant shows that Houston has been struggling in this area, but given how early it is in the season, much of this could simply be attributed to the adjustment period.

Having said that, here's how the ABS Challenge System data is looking for the Astros to date.

Not the Best, Not the Worst

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to Baseball Savant's data, of the Astros' 11 batting challenges, they have won five, handing the ballclub a 45% win rate. For fielding, their rate slightly drops to 42%, with five wins and seven losses.

Second baseman Jose Altuve has the most successful overturns of Houston, having made four, three of which he won for a win rate of 75%. Catcher Yainer Diaz has made eight challenges, resulting in three wins and five losses, earning a frustrating 38%.

The Arizona Diamondbacks currently hold the highest win rate (80%) among batters after making five challenges, but the Minnesota Twins have had the most batting challenges (20), going 50% with 10 wins and 10 losses. This is a noticeable difference from where Houston currently sits in the data.

Overall, in the Major Leagues, there have been 653 attempts to overturn calls, with the attempts being made by either a pitcher, batter or catcher. Of those 653 attempts, 351 have been successfully overturned, while 302 have been confirmed. At the time of this writing, there is a 54% win rate among all franchises.

Using the ABS Challenge System has been a major adjustment for ballclubs, and while it does serve to provide more accuracy in calls, it has been rather controversial throughout baseball. For the Astros, the franchise certainly hasn't been in the worst shape, but they haven't been too successful, either.

Using the system requires careful judgment and the ability to make quick decisions in high-pressure moments, which are quite common at the Major League level. If Houston can continue adjusting to this added element, it could use it to their advantage. If not, they will have a handful of missed opportunities on their hands.