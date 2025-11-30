If Framber Valdez Leaves Who Do Astros Pursue to Replace Him in 2026?

There is plenty of speculation floating around this free agency. Who is going where and how much are they going to be paid. One of the players that many are wondering about as he is one of the best available arms is Framber Valdez who has spent his entire Major League career with the Houston Astros.

Valdez made his debut back in 2018, but didn't start taking on the lion share of starts until 2022 and 2025 was actually a "down" year for him as he wasn't even the best starter on the team. But many MLB insiders including Andrew Simon at MLB.com have him listed as the top arm in free agency this year.

Whoever picks up Valdez whether that is the Astros or another ballclub it is a guarantee that the he is going to cost a lot, so is it worth it for Houston? If a team is going to spend some $150M on a pitcher wouldn't management want them to be the best on the roster and he isn't because Hunter Brown exists.

So, what do the Astros do if they can't keep Valdez for a lesser price and he moves on from the team?

Options for Astros Management

Simon ranked Valdez as the top free-agent starter on the market. Right behind him was Dylan Cease, who just signed a massive seven-year, $210 deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. It set the market and means Houston needs to act fast if it wants a comparable starter to Valdez.

Depending how much the Astros are willing to pay there is one option that is very intriguing — Tatsuya Imai. Imai is looking to make the jump to MLB this season. It seems likely that he will cost a lot, but he hasn't stepped foot on a Major League mound yet, which might make his negotiations look more like a short term deal to see how it goes. He'll also require a posting fee to his Japanese team, in addition to his contract.

One underrated starter was a member of the Blue Jays rotation last year even though he came out of the bullpen during the playoffs. With the Jays locking down both Shane Bieber and Cease it seems highly unlikely that Chris Bassitt will be staying with the team.

The 36-year-old has only had an ERA over 3.99 one time since 2018 and has had four consecutive seasons with more than 165 strikeouts. Bassitt was a go-to guy for the Blue Jays this year and could ultimately be a great addition to the team.

The time is now for the Astros to make a move and it doesn't necessarily mean they won't keep Valdez on the roster, but if they don't management has to go get someone else before opening day.

Chris Bassitt has been a weapon out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays#WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/MGXtgi7AYQ — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 29, 2025

