The Houston Astros have been getting creative this offseason and, in turn, have been able to save some money.

By making strategic moves, including their decision to non-tender Ramón Urías, they have a bit more wiggle room to make a splash. One of those moves could involve ace Ranger Suárez, according to a recent prediction. While Houston certainly isn't the No. 1 landing spot for the popular free agent, it wouldn't be out of the question.

Is There Room for Suárez in Houston?

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In a recent prediction made by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, Suárez could find himself with the Astros. In fact, Miller lists Houston as one of the Top 10 potential landing spots for the 30-year-old ace.

Since making his MLB debut in July of 2018, Suárez has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies. He finished his 2025 campaign with a 3.20 ERA across 157.1 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts through 26 starts.

The left-hander has been considered one of the top pitchers on the market right now, despite not being a flamethrower, but his finesse is an attractive quality to many franchises. With Framber Valdez on the move, Houston will be looking to fill in the gaps at the mound, and acquiring Suárez would likely be a good way to go about that.

Per Spotrac, Suárez has a six-year market value that stands at $161,561,694 with an AAV of $26,926,949. Keeping that in mind, acquiring him will come with a hefty price. However, because the Astros have been able to save a chunk of change this offseason, landing Suárez wouldn't be too far-fetched.

Miller places Houston at No. 7 as a potential home for the ace, but there are plenty of other franchises that could be a better fit. Coming in at No. 1 was the Chicago Cubs, and the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles come in at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Regardless of where he ends up, he is a hot commodity in free agency and will come with a hefty price tag attached to him.

Major offseason moves have already started taking place across the nation this past week, and things are now starting to heat up rather quickly. If the Astros do decide to make a splash and can acquire Suárez, the franchise could be in good hands, despite losing their former star pitcher to free agency.