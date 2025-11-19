MLB Analyst Breaks Down Astros' Most Pressing Offseason Needs

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros have a big offseason ahead of them if they want to get back to October next year.

The Astros have several issues to address this winter, including in the outfield and the starting rotation.

On Monday, MLB Network analyst Sean Casey broke down Houston's biggest needs this offseason.

Who Replaces Framber Valdez?

One major issue facing the Astros is the status of Framber Valdez, who's a free agent this winter. Assuming he signs elsewhere, that will leave a giant hole at the top of the rotation.

Valdez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this decade, making two All-Star teams and going 73-44 with a 3.23 ERA and 18.6 WAR over 973 innings since 2020. Replacing him won't be easy.

"I think they're gonna lose Framber Valdez, so that hurts you right there. You gotta go get rotation help," Casey said. "If there's one thing we've learned in the Big Leagues, you win in that starting rotation, so they gotta find a way to get more starting rotation help."

Astros: CF, SP

Mariners: ???

Rangers: SP, RP

Athletics: ???

Angels: SP@TheMayorsOffice looks at top offseason needs throughout the AL West. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/vtJTxG4BQ6 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2025

Casey mentioned a potential reunion with Justin Verlander, who's coming off a solid season where he had a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts for the San Francisco Giants. Verlander's going to be 43 next season, however, making him a risky option.

Hunter Brown is capable of replacing Valdez at the top of the rotation after finishing third in the AL Cy Young race, but Houston needs to focus on depth after having only two starters reach 100 innings last season.

Astros Need Upgrade in Center Field

Casey also thinks the Astros have room to improve in center field after not getting much production there in 2025.

"They've been weak there for a little bit. They've gotta find a way to maybe get a good center fielder out there, too," Casey said.

He mentioned Cody Bellinger, Harrison Bader and Trent Grisham as possible targets.

Houston's center fielders struggled offensively in 2025, especially in the power department. Combined, they batted .260/.330/.351 with just six home runs and 37 RBI.

Jake Meyers was the team's primary center fielder last season and is rumored to be on the trading block after managing only three homers and 24 RBI in 104 games. Replacing him with a power bat would greatly improve the club's lineup, which didn't have a single player with 30 homers or 100 RBI last season.

