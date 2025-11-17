MLB Writer Predicts Astros Could Replace Framber Valdez With Cy Young Candidate

The biggest offseason question for the Houston Astros will be whether Framber Valdez stays or leaves. All signs are pointing to him leaving, but things can change rapidly at this time of the year.

If he does leave, finding his replacement to slot in the rotation with Hunter Brown won't be easy. Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres is the other highly coveted free agent arm, and the Astros could make a run at him. There is also Cease's teammate in San Diego, Michael King, but one MLB writer predicted Houston signing a Chicago Cubs free agent as Valdez's replacement.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted the Astros' signing Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga over the winter. If that happens, Houston would be looking to get the 2024 version of Imanaga, who finished fifth in the Cy Young voting.

Astros Predicted to Sign Shota Imanaga in Free Agency

Imanaga would certainly be someone who could come in and give the Astros a lot of innings if he can stay healthy.

"Shota Imanaga was an All-Star in his first MLB season, going 15-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 3.72 FIP over 173.1 innings for the Cubs, netting him a fifth-place finish in NL Cy Young Award voting,'' Kelly wrote.

"However, his second MLB season wasn't nearly as impressive, as he pitched to a 3.73 ERA and 4.86 FIP over 144.2 innings pitched, with a left hamstring strain limiting him to 25 starts. His average fastball velocity dipped from 91.7 mph in 2024 to 90.8 in 2025. Even if he was never a pitcher who relied on overpowering batters, that's going to be a concern to some teams."

Kelly predicted the 32-year-old Imanaga to sign a two-year, $38.5 million contract with a player opt-out available after 2026. That would be a prove-it deal and not a bad fallback option for the Astros if they miss out on other free agents.

Last season in Chicago, Imanaga was 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts. He struck out 117 and had only an eye-opening 26 walks in 144.2 innings pitched. Kelly linked Imanaga to another American League contender, the Toronto Blue Jays, if he declines his $22 million qualifying offer.

"The Astros could replace the left-handed presence of Framber Valdez by signing Imanaga. The Blue Jays, Padres, Angels and Giants are among the other teams that could also make sense, assuming he declines the QO,'' Kelly also wrote.

Replacing Valdez if he does leave won't be easy, but it feels like the Astros need to swing somewhat big if they are going to return to the postseason next fall after missing it this year.

