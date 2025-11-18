Astros Free Agent Ace Framber Valdez Connected Heavily to American League Foe

The Houston Astros head into the offseason looking to tune some things up after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Their run of dominance over the American League is over, and it's time to turn the page officially into a new era.

What that means exactly remains to be seen, but after a serious overhaul to the coaching staff, it's safe to say more change is coming on the field as well as in the dugout and front office. One name who fans have become accustomed to seeing who is almost surely gone is left-handed ace free agent Framber Valdez.

Following a run with the Astros marked by consistency and dominance, Valdez hits the open market and is a surefire departure barring a huge change. If things play out that way, surely Houston would prefer Valdez to land far away, but a recent segment on MLB Network linked him to an up and coming American League team.

Valdez Connected to Baltimore Orioles by MLB Network

Aug 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During a recent MLB network segment, Steve Phillips talked in depth about the Baltimore Orioles and how their new ownership group is going to be hungry to spend and overhaul the pitching staff as they try to get back to the playoffs.

While speaking about potential options, Phillips used Valdez specifically as an option they are going to look into and potentially attempt to steal away from Houston.

"They're in on Dylan Cease, they're in on Framber Valdez," Phillips said. "[Orioles GM Mike Elias] has got to be willing to make a deal that feels uncomfortable, that's more than I want to spend because that's how you have to play when it comes to front end free agents....it's time to start spending money and they need starting pitching to go up front in that rotation."

Valdez of course is very much at the front end of starting pitcher market and may be the top name available, potentially commanding a nine-figure deal.

Astros Losing Valdez to Orioles Would Sting

Aug 24, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walks to the dugout before the start of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Though Baltimore had a rough campaign of their own in 2025, they are still among baseball's young and ascending squads and will be looking to get right back into the playoffs. For Houston, dealing with as few challengers -- both inside and outside the division -- is most ideal, and the Orioles adding Valdez would be a major statement.

The left-hander over the last four seasons has a combined bWAR of 14.9 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.159 WHIP and a win loss record of 57-35. He might not be the first name brought up when discussing the best pitchers on the planet, but Valdez is certainly in that category and the numbers show it.

Turning 32 years old this week, Valdez is going to command a massive nine-figure type contract, and though it would be a surprise, it seems Baltimore will be one of many teams to have their hat in the ring.

Time will tell if the Orioles become another team the Astros have to fend off.

