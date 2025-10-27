MLB Analyst Lists Astros as Possible Landing Spot for All-Star Freddy Peralta
The Houston Astros are in a pretty interesting predicament when it comes to their current roster construction moving forward. On one hand, they moved on from some key veterans last offseason in an attempt to build a younger core, and on the other hand, they could use some veteran talent to raise the ceiling of their current group.
That leaves them some decisions to make this offseason, and as many pieces of their coaching staff overturn, they will likely now look to make some additions at key positions. Injuries held them back from their true potential, no doubt, but they also had more room to grow, both on the mound and at the plate.
An option to add to the former group is Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who has been rumored to be a potential target for the Astros a few times before. Now, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed Houston as a team that could be among the group in contention to try and trade for Peralta this offseason.
What Did Jim Bowden Say Regarding a Potential Peralta Trade?
In a recent article detailing potential trade candidates ahead of the upcoming offseason, Bowden had the following to say about Peralta and a potential trade:
"Peralta is expected to finish in the top three in the NL Cy Young Award voting this offseason. The Brewers have an $8 million team option on him for next season that they will certainly pick up. However, after picking up that option, the Brewers are expected to do the exact same thing they did two years ago with their then-ace Corbin Burnes and trade him."
Bowden listed roughly 10 teams, including the Astros, that would have interested in Peralta.
Other teams in the group are certainly some difficult contenders to compete with, predominantly because many of them have highly rated farm systems with tons of prospects who could be intriguing to the Brewers. While Houston certainly has some promising names in their own minor league affiliates, it will likely be a pretty decent price tag to acquire Peralta in a trade.
The Astros adding him would certainly make for an outstanding one-two punch alongside Hunter Brown, and with Framber Valdez set to hit free agency, adding another high-end starter to provide a similar type of value or potentially better would put Houston in a good position ahead of 2026.