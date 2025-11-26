The winter meetings commence less than two weeks and the Houston Astros are on a mission this offseason. In the past two weeks, the Astros positioned themselves to make a flurry of moves in an attempt to get back into playoff contention.

They've already been active, retaining eleven players on arbitration, trading a few pieces to shed salary, and placing several players go on waivers or designated for assignment.

All these preliminary moves set the Astros up to make a big splash in the free agent market. General manager Dana Brown doesn't have much salary to sign, as Houston isn't a large market. Plus, Jim Crane is notorious for not spending big on premiere players long term.

That was the case for former mainstays in Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the 2024 offseason. Both were let go and/or traded because they became too expensive for Crane to keep.

Now, a year later, they are free agents, and are looking for contracts close north of $300M for a lifelong deal. Big market teams with owners looking to send will offer that particular kind of money. The Astros aren't one of them.

Astros Looking To Spend Big?

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

But has the tide turned? Has Crane come around a little bit? Brown has stated that signing starting pitchers and adding a left handed batter is a priority. On the pitching, many suitors on the market would certainly provide a boost to the rotation, especially with longtime favorite Framber Valdez leaving.

Jim Crane wants to remain under the luxury tax this winter, but the Astros intend to add at least one starter and perhaps a left-handed hitter. Doing both of those things requires payroll shuffling. Sending Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta is the latest example - https://t.co/7IITgvxwD5 — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 20, 2025

A More Affordable Deal For Houston

Jun 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (left) and general manager Dana Brown (right) talk on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Enter Michael King. He just finished his final year playing for the San Diego Padres, pitching to a 5-3 record with a 3.44 ERA but in just 15 starts due to injuries. 2024 was King's best statistical season, as he transitioned from a relief pitcher to a starter.

The 30-year old started 31 games, a much bigger sample size, going 13-9 with a sub 3.00 ERA in 173 innings striking out 201 batters while posting a 4.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). Additionally, King finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting.

On advanced stats, King averaged 26.2% strikeout percentage and a pitch exit velocity of 86.2mph over the last couple of seasons.

Why The Astros Should Sign Michael King

Apr 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images



Jeff Passan, senior MLB insider, discussed the Astros may be the "team that wants and needs King." Why wouldn't this be a good signing? King is a strikeout based pitcher, something the Astros have been known for over the last decade with their pitching mechanics. His injuries in 2025 ironically help the Astros case for signing him to a short term deal, likely around $20-30 million.

The front office has around $20 million to spend before going over the luxury tax, and the starting rotation desperately needs a no. 2 type starter behind ace Hunter Brown.

Rounding out the rest of the rotation Astros starters which are expected to be AJ Blubaugh, Spencer Arreghetti, Cristian Javier, and Jason Alexander to start opening day, barring any trade pieces. Ronel Blanco, another possible piece in the rotation, is expected to return late in the upcoming 2026 season from elbow surgery.

Sep 14, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Aside from Brown, who was a Cy Young Finalist in 2025, the rest of the rotation is a big question mark. Who can be the guy Astros can rely on when Brown isnt starting? Framber Valdez is long gone. Javier used to be in that conversation, but that was before he went down with Tommy John Surgery in 2024. Since then, Javier's been inconsistent.

This is precisely why the Astros should take a long look at Michael King. Free Agent Ranger Suarez is also an option, but he's guaranteed to be more expensive.

If no impactful moves are made to strengthen the Astros rotation, then there's a growing uncertainty that this current rotation will perform well. Michael King solves this issue